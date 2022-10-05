BPG launches BPGverse – a virtual HQ for creative innovation, collaboration and interaction

Created and conceptualised in-house, BPGverse was launched during BPG’s annual offsite at the JA Beach Hotel, Dubai.

Board members from WPP — Dominic Grainger and Toby Hoare —along with WPP Global chief creative officer Rob Reilly, highlighted the power of creative transformation. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:23 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:24 PM

BPG, part of the WPP Network, has launched its virtual headquarters, BPGverse. This is a digital reality space for interactions and engagement between agency teams, clients and brands.

BPG’s portfolio of industry-disrupting clients get to experience and explore a 360-degree, immersive approach to comms solutions, just as they would in the real world.

The BPGverse offers exciting possibilities for brands and clients: from launch events and monthly scrums to immersive, richly experiential events that can be attended by anyone from anywhere in the world. It reflects the region’s growing clout as a metaverse economy and a global hub for the metaverse community, supported by regional developments such as the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which aims to attract more than 1,000 companies in the fields of blockchain and metaverse and support more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030.

Created and conceptualised in-house, BPGverse was launched during BPG’s annual offsite at the JA Beach Hotel, Dubai. The 2022 offsite also featured the award-winning creative director, author, design and agency veteran Michael Janda as a keynote speaker.

Janda spoke to nearly 150 BPG team members from across the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Indonesia, India and Lebanon on the power of a digital-first strategy. Team BPG dived into an intense weekend packed with fun activities, informative workshops and much hilarity, ensuring an enjoyable, memorable and stimulating 27th edition of the annual tradition.

Avi Bhojani, Group CEO, BPG, said the BPGverse is redefining creativity, engagement and innovation.

"The digital landscape, as we know it, has evolved to mirror the real world: with cities, homes, offices and much more, beyond just websites, apps and platforms. This year’s theme ‘Digital First’ reflects the reality of our industry and the challenge for our business. BPG has never shied away from change, and it’s more vital than ever that we raise the bar and transform our thinking, services and operations to thrive in a digital world,” he said.

“After a hiatus due to the pandemic, this year’s offsite marked a return to one of BPG’s most cherished traditions. As BPG continues to evolve, this was an opportunity to reconnect with our regional teams and align on our goals and ambitions. It’s an exciting time as we get ready to explore uncharted (even virtual) territory and think ‘digital first’ in everything we do,” he said.

The power of creativity was a running theme at the offsite. Avi’s fireside chat with BPG board members – Dominic Grainger, Global CEO, WPP Specialist Communications, and Toby Hoare, Global Client Lead, WPP Unilever team – along with WPP Global Chief Creative Officer Rob Reilly, also touched upon the power of creative transformation, and showcased WPP’s award-winning work across diverse sectors and geographies.

Other highlights of the BPG offsite included a workshop on ‘Control the Creative Process’ by Michael Janda and a workshop on ‘The Case for Creativity’ by Ramy El Sakka, SVP and Chief Creative Officer, BPG Dubai, and Aaron Arthur, SVP – Creative, BPG Kuwait. BPG teams also participated in a pitch competition for a digital bank, which was won by a team comprising some of the youngest team members.

Souheil Arabi, president, BPG Kuwait, commented: “One of the highlights of the offsite was seeing the achievements of our youngest team members. BPG’s WhatNext internship program for fresh graduates identifies and nurtures young talent, giving them opportunities such as the pitch competition to shine. As digital natives, technology is embedded in how they live, work, connect and play, giving them a unique perspective that’s invaluable to brands. Their energy, commitment and inventiveness are inspiring; they truly are the future of the regional MarComms industry.”

— business@khaleejtimes.com