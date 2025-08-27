Gold at your fingertips: UAE's Botim now lets you invest from 0.1 grams

In a move set to transform the region’s digital finance landscape, O Gold, the UAE’s first Emirati app for fractional gold and silver ownership, has partnered with Botim, Astra Tech’s flagship AI-powered fintech and communications platform, to launch the Middle East and North Africa’s first integrated gold investment feature.

The rollout, which follows an agreement signed in 2023, makes Botim the first fintech ecosystem in the Mena region to offer gold investment capabilities directly through its app. With more than 8.5 million active users in the UAE alone, Botim’s expansion into digital gold trading marks a significant milestone in the country’s push to position itself as a global hub for innovative and accessible financial services.

Through the partnership, users can now buy, sell, and manage digital gold starting from as little as 0.1 grams, lowering traditional barriers to entry. The integration also offers access to O Gold’s gold earning (leasing) programme, which provides annual yields of 3 per cent in gold grams, benchmarked against prevailing international gold lease rates.

“Gold has always carried deep cultural, historical, and economic significance in this region. With this launch, we are making fractional gold investment simple and secure for anyone to start,” said Ahmed Mourad, chief operating officer at Astra Tech | Botim. “It reflects our commitment to innovation and to giving over 8 million people in the UAE more accessible ways to manage and grow their wealth with confidence.”

The response to O Gold’s model has already been strong. Since its launch earlier this year, the platform has attracted over 100,000 users, highlighting the appetite for flexible and Shariah-compliant gold investment solutions. The company recently received certification from the Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), reinforcing its pledge to ethical finance.

“As an Emirati-founded company, our goal is to make precious metal ownership simple, accessible, and secure for everyone,” said Bandar Alothman, founder of O Gold. “By partnering with Botim and leveraging its integrated payment system, we can reach millions of users, enabling them to start their gold investment journey with just a few taps. This is a game-changer for democratising access to one of the world’s most trusted assets.”

The UAE’s role in the global gold trade continues to expand. According to TradeImeX, the country recorded $53.41 billion in gold exports in 2024–2025, underlining its emergence as a leading hub for the precious metals industry. The launch of fractional ownership through Botim further cements this position, offering secure, accessible, and innovative investment opportunities to a broader demographic.

The gold investment feature is now fully live and available to users through the Botim Invest section of the application.