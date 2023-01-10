Borouge secures 2 new contracts worth Dh55m

Ducab and Union Pipes Industry will employ Borouge solutions to produce power cables and pressure pipes for Borouge 4 infrastructure

Borouge has secured two new contracts worth a combined value of Dh55 million ($15 million) to supply polyolefins to its partner customers – Ducab and Union Pipes Industry (UPI).

Both companies will use Borouge materials to produce energy and infrastructure applications to construct Borouge 4, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Ducab, one of the UAE’s largest home-grown energy solution providers and industrial manufacturing businesses, will produce low-voltage and medium-voltage cables to power Borouge 4 using Borouge’s energy solutions.

UPI, one of the Mena region’s largest rugged and durable pipe manufacturers, will use Borouge’s ‘Made in UAE’ solutions to produce pressure pipes for the cooling and public sanitation system of Borouge 4.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, chief executive officer, Borouge, said the latest agreements with Ducab and UPI signal the continued progress of the Borouge 4 project and are testament to our commitment to the UAE’s In-Country Value programme – providing locally sourced and ‘Made in UAE’ solutions that shape a strategic project of this scale.

"We look forward to building on our track record of success and unlocking long-term value through the aggressive pursuit of revenue growth and cost optimisation.”

Mohammad Almutawa, group CEO of Ducab, said building strategic partnerships with national champions in the industrial sector is aligned with the goal of the Operation 300bn initiative, creates in-country value and boosts economic competitiveness.

"This contract will pave the way for more future cooperation that will serve our common goals,” he said.

Borouge 4 supports the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) In-Country Value (ICV) programme, 60 per cent of the award value will flow back into the UAE’s economy. Furthermore, Borouge 4 will enable the next phase of growth at Al Ruways Industrial City and supply feedstock to the Ta’ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone.

Mohamed Hageb, general manager, Union Pipes Industry stated: “Our collaboration with Borouge has played an important role in enabling strategic and national projects such as Borouge 4. Our high-density polyethylene pipes have a 50-year lifecycle, are capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions, and are highly durable making them ideal for the megascale demands of Borouge 4. We are delighted to be collaborating once again with Borouge and building on our decades-long partnership.”

