Borouge, adnoc Logistics & Services inaugurate Borouge Glbal Gateway

Borouge and Adnoc Logistics and Services (Adnoc L&S), the region’s largest shipping and integrated logistics company, have announced the inauguration of Borouge Global Gateway at Khalifa Port.
The facility will be owned and managed by Adnoc L&S to facilitate the export of Borouge’s ‘Made In UAE’ polymer solutions to international markets.
At the heart of the operations is a mega warehouse, the largest in the Middle East. The warehouse will play a critical role in enabling Borouge to improve operational efficiencies, by centralising and integrating its logistical operations. The warehouse is part of Borouge and Adnoc L&S’ 25-year agreement covering transportation and handling operations for Borouge’s products at Khalifa Port for export.
Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, chief executive officer, Borouge, said Borouge continues to establish long-term strategic partnerships that reinforce our position as a leading provider of innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions.
"The inauguration of the Borouge Global Gateway is a key milestone in our growth, as we enhance our global supply chains and further capitalise on the growing demand for our innovative solutions. These world-class facilities will further optimise our operational efficiencies and cost competitiveness.”
The new warehouse, the size of more than 40 football pitches, enables Borouge to store 180,000 tonnes of polyolefins every day, with 2.5 million tonnes per year throughput.
Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive officer of Adnoc L&S, said Adnoc L&S provides a range of integrated services for our customers, strengthening our position as Adnoc Group’s logistics platform and delivering more efficiencies.
"Adnoc L&S with the support of Borouge, has established a strong track record of delivery across all contracted services, and we have made significant investments in developing the Borouge Global Gateway, that will cover all of Borouge’s logistics requirements, from production site and feeder vessel services to main port logistics,” he said.
Borouge has expanded its production capacity in response to global demand for differentiated and more sustainable polyolefin solutions, which serve sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, healthcare, mobility and advanced packaging.
In 2021, Borouge’s majority shareholders announced they would expand the manufacturing complex, to become one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes by 2025 and boost its production capacity by fourteenfold. In the first quarter of 2022, Borouge successfully started up its fifth polypropylene unit in Al Ruways Industrial City, raising its polypropylene production capacity by more than 25 per cent.
Adnoc L&S is in the midst of a strategic expansion programme, to offer a broader service to its customers while supporting and enabling the growth of ADNOC’s upstream production capacity and the expansion of its downstream and petrochemical operations.
