Bolt expands to Abu Dhabi amid high demand and increased ride-hailing activity

Residents in the Emirati capital will be able to access ride-hailing services backed by a huge network of fleet owners, drivers, and vehicles. Due to a high demand and an increase in e-hailing services, Bolt will expand its operations to Abu Dhabi, first with a Limousine fleet, and later followed by taxis in the coming weeks.

This expansion builds on strong e-hailing momentum with Bolt and its direct partner, Dubai Taxi Company.

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Last year, DTC reported a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in e-hailing activity across its taxi and limousine segments, mainly due to continued fleet expansion and growing customer adoption of digital booking channels.

That momentum carried into the first quarter of 2026, with e-hailing activity rising a further 9 per cent year-on-year. The ride-hailing service provider also saw an integration of 1,823 National Taxi services into its platform in the first quarter of 2026.

“Abu Dhabi is a natural next step for Bolt in the UAE. We have seen exceptional demand for reliable, app-based mobility, and this milestone gives residents and visitors in the capital access to a service that is fast, convenient, and built around their needs,” Vasilis Hadjiaslanis, General Manager of Bolt UAE, said.

“We are proud to be on this journey alongside our partners at DTC, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence across the UAE.”