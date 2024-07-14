Boeing begins 777-9 certification process with US regulator

A Boeing 777-9, a variant of the 777X, performs a flying display at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, on June 20, 2023. -- Reuters

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM

Boeing has begun certification flight testing for its long-delayed twin-engine 777-9 jet in order to be granted approval by US authorities, the aviation giant said Saturday.

"We began certification flight testing with US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) personnel on board the aircraft," the company said in a statement.

"The certification flight testing will continue validating the airplane's safety, reliability and performance."

Reached by AFP, the FAA declined to comment except to say that the certification process usually takes several months.

The testing comes as welcome news for Boeing, which has faced a series of setbacks amid concerns over the safety of its planes following a January in-flight incident that required an emergency landing.

The company says it has received over 530 orders for the entire 777-X family, which includes the 777-9. That fuel-efficient craft seats 426 passengers in a typical two-class configuration, with a range of over 13,500 kilometers (8,400 miles).