BNW Developments hosts Dubai’s biggest Diwali celebration at Terra Solis by Tomorrowland

Over 3,500 distinguished guests, including Dubai’s real estate and business elite gathered to mark the occasion

BNW Developments’ visionary leadership duo, Ankur Aggarwal and Vivek Anand Oberoi, illuminated the Dubai desert once again as they hosted their highly anticipated BNW Diwali Party, the ‘BNW Diwali Dhamaka 2025’ at Terra Solis by Tomorrowland. The venue, renowned for hosting some of the region’s most iconic events, including Anant Ambani’s legendary birthday bash and international music artists, was transformed into a vibrant display of light, music, and togetherness.

With flea markets, more than 50 live food stations, drones, and an atmosphere of sheer festive brilliance, the night unfolded with spectacular performances. Indian music composer duo Salim–Sulaiman set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance of 'Tauba Tauba' from Vivek Anand Oberoi's film 'Kaal', as he joined them on stage, dancing to the beats with his signature charm.

Both founders, Ankur Aggarwal and Vivek Anand Oberoi, later took to the stage, celebrating with the crowd in true festive spirit. Ammy Virk lifted the energy even higher with his crowd-favourite track ‘Qismat’, while DJ Buddha kept the desert alive with pulsating beats, turning the night into a vibrant dance floor under the stars. Among the guests in attendance were Udaya Indrarathna, Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE, and Bollywood icon Gulshan Grover, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Reflecting on the evening, Aggarwal said: “What began last year as a heartfelt gathering has already become a cherished tradition for us. At BNW Developments, Diwali is more than just a festival, it is a moment of oneness. This evening brought together not just our employees, but also our investors, well-wishers, clients, and channel partners, each one an integral part of the BNW family. Watching everyone come together to celebrate light and gratitude truly defines what this festival means to us. This celebration will continue to grow more and more every year, reflecting the shared joy of the BNW family.”

Oberoi added: “In a world that often celebrates success through what we build, Diwali reminds us to celebrate who we build it with. Seeing people from every background come together under one sky, sharing laughter and love, reminded me that true light comes from human connection. This Diwali, BNW wasn’t just illuminated by lamps, but by the warmth of togetherness. That’s the light I want to keep shining always, because when unity becomes our greatest celebration, every day feels like Diwali.”

Adding to the sparkle, top influencers like Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf), Ameer Ali (@ameerali19), Dr Bebbika Dhurve (@bebika.dhurve) and many more joined the celebration, lighting up social media with their reels that perfectly captured the essence of the evening. The event created a strong internet buzz with #BNWDiwaliDhamaka; other hashtags began trending as guests posted live from the night, amplifying BNW’s message of community and cultural vibrancy.