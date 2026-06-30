Black Spade backs UAE cancer fundraising cycling challenge

Black Spade Capital Limited is supporting Jonathan Emery, chief executive of Aldar Development, as he joins a 3,333km charity cycling challenge from Barcelona to Paris to raise funds for cancer treatment, care and research through the UAE-based Al Jalila Foundation.

The 25-day initiative, organised under the CycleAgainstCancer campaign, will see a team of 15 riders cycle across Spain and France, covering more than 54,000 metres of elevation during the journey. The campaign aims to raise awareness and funding for cancer-related programmes supported by Al Jalila Foundation.

Black Spade said it had chosen to support the effort as part of its growing presence in the UAE, where the Hong Kong-headquartered family office is establishing a branch. The firm cited its relationship with Emery and the charitable nature of the initiative as key reasons for its involvement.

Emery leads Aldar Development, the development management arm of Abu Dhabi-listed real estate developer Aldar.

Black Spade Capital manages the private investments of businessman Lawrence Ho and invests across asset classes including equities, fixed income, medical technology, leisure, renewable energy, real estate and pre-IPO opportunities.

The investment firm has also been active in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market. In 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co completed its $23 billion merger with Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast Auto. Its second SPAC completed a business combination with media and entertainment company The Generation Essentials Group in June 2025, while its third SPAC was listed in January 2026.

The fundraising campaign can be supported through the CycleAgainstCancer platform, with participants documenting the journey on social media.