BitTitan sees cloud migration increasing in Mena

The Middle East and North Africa data centre market, which includes cloud services, will see spending reach $5.4 billion in 2022.

BitTitan, a global leader in Cloud migrations and managed services automation to enable the modern workplace, sees great growth opportunities as digital transformation fuels IT spending in the Middle East and Africa.

According to Gartner, the Middle East and North Africa data centre market, which includes cloud services, will see spending reach $5.4 billion in 2022, driven by digital transformation initiatives across the region as well as growth in internet penetration. In addition, technology experts believe that projected investment growth in data centre projects is influenced by a growing demand for higher-performance networks, increased management efficiency and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have seen a growing trend in mergers and divestments as a result of the changing business dynamics brought about by the pandemic. Our data on migration project types in Americas and Europe have shown that this leads to increased activity and the trend is only growing. This will be a regular scenario soon in the Middle East as migrations do not stop after clients have been moved to the cloud,” said Antti Ålander, Channel Manager - EMEA, BitTitan. “When corporations, non-profit organisations and government entities merge or divest, migrations happen between cloud tenants. In addition, as Microsoft 365 adoption in Middle East increases constantly, the cloud tenant-to-tenant migrations increase inevitably.”

Companies migrating to cloud will have an easier, faster and more automated experience, starting from scoping the current environment to configuring end-users after the data migration. According to Antti, most of the migration to cloud activity will not just involve email and OneDrive for businesses, but SharePoint Online and Microsoft Teams will need to be migrated as well.

Amidst the projected increase in migration to cloud services critical challenges remain, such as lack of support on critical times to the migration, sourcing a tool for every project separately, as well as spending considerable amounts of time on preparing and completing the projects.

Leveraging the potential increase in cloud migration activity, BitTitan is participating in Gitex Technology Week in Dubai this week, through its regional distribution partner Logicom, to showcase its flagship solutions aimed at making the lives of providers and system integrators of modern workplace-focused services easier.

MigrationWiz is one of two products BitTitan will be showcasing at the event. The industry-leading SaaS solution for mailbox, document, public-folder and Microsoft Teams migrations can help users improve their Microsoft 365 onboarding experience by providing fully automated data migration from all common source systems, such as configuring and completing the migrations faster, much easier while increasing control and visibility.

To help prepare for a new business environment where divestitures, acquisitions and mergers require Microsoft 365 tenant-to-tenant migrations, BitTitan will be introducing its other product Voleer, a solution that centralizes and automates IT tasks, helping empower IT service professionals to streamline daily operations and eliminate redundancies.

“Utilising one of the automated solutions powered by Voleer partners can scope and quote the projects without ever entering to the client tenant as an administrator. Even the client IT can do it themselves if partner is not granted access in the quoting phase,” explained Antti.

Looking beyond 2021, BitTitan predicts even more use cases for Microsoft Teams will become the norm for businesses and organizations using Microsoft 365. “Think about how COVID-19 made Microsoft Teams a standard in delivering teaching and learning experiences in the education sector, for example. It has become the new standard interface for a majority of businesses. We will no doubt see all possible workloads integrated there. That is also where BitTitan is developing our migration capabilities non-stop,” Antti ended.

During Gitex, BitTitan is presenting further details of its industry leading solutions at the Logicom stand in Hall 3, F1 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

