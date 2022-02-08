BitOasis lists Cardano, Solana, Polkadot and Cosmos

BitOasis users can buy, hold and sell these tokens on the platform against AED, SAR and Tether (USDT) pairs.

BitOasis now offers 36 tokens to its growing user base across all the markets it serves.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 5:57 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 5:59 PM

BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa’s leading online crypto-asset trading platform has listed four new crypto assets to proactively meet growing consumer demand. The meticulously curated list includes some of the largest crypto assets by market capitalisation — Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Cosmos (ATOM).

BitOasis users can buy, hold and sell these tokens on the platform against AED, SAR and Tether (USDT) pairs. With this launch, BitOasis now offers 36 tokens to its growing user base across all the markets it serves. This is by far the largest token offering available with any crypto-asset exchange in the region.

As a follow-up to this extension, AED, SAR and USDT trading pairs for another batch of tokens — including Terra (LUNA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) — are also expected to be launched on BitOasis in February. This is the second of such releases in less than two months by BitOasis, as it extends its position as market leader in the Mena region’s thriving crypto ecosystem.

BitOasis offers newbies and seasoned crypto enthusiasts a safe way of trading and investing in the widest variety of crypto assets available on a regional platform. BitOasis’ token-listing process is also subject to review by UAE Government entities. Besides making new tokens available for trading, BitOasis is actively working on rolling out several new tech and business initiatives with a focus on enhancing customer experience.

— business@khaleejtimes.com