BitOasis lists Cardano, Solana, Polkadot and Cosmos

The government’s top priority is to transform the state into “an investment destination of choice” for nationals and overseas investors, including non-resident Indians: State’s Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve
Business1 day ago
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa’s leading online crypto-asset trading platform has listed four new crypto assets to proactively meet growing consumer demand. The meticulously curated list includes some of the largest crypto assets by market capitalisation — Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Cosmos (ATOM).
BitOasis users can buy, hold and sell these tokens on the platform against AED, SAR and Tether (USDT) pairs. With this launch, BitOasis now offers 36 tokens to its growing user base across all the markets it serves. This is by far the largest token offering available with any crypto-asset exchange in the region.
As a follow-up to this extension, AED, SAR and USDT trading pairs for another batch of tokens — including Terra (LUNA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) — are also expected to be launched on BitOasis in February. This is the second of such releases in less than two months by BitOasis, as it extends its position as market leader in the Mena region’s thriving crypto ecosystem.
BitOasis offers newbies and seasoned crypto enthusiasts a safe way of trading and investing in the widest variety of crypto assets available on a regional platform. BitOasis’ token-listing process is also subject to review by UAE Government entities. Besides making new tokens available for trading, BitOasis is actively working on rolling out several new tech and business initiatives with a focus on enhancing customer experience.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The government’s top priority is to transform the state into “an investment destination of choice” for nationals and overseas investors, including non-resident Indians: State’s Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve
Business1 day ago
Like causes, the types of anxiety disorders also vary. It is important for them to know what kind of anxiety it is
Business1 day ago
The board recommended to the shareholders the approval of a dividend distribution, for the year 2021, of 20 fils per share, out of which 10 fils per share were paid in October 2021 as an interim dividend
Business1 day ago
Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will jointly study significant economic areas such as investments in artificial intelligence, standards of social and environmental sustainability and governance; promoting women’s participation in economic growth; and the role of governmental policy in driving economic recovery from the pandemic
Business1 day ago
The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with its India Innovation hub initiative has been instrumental in strengthening Indian startup ecosystem and facilitating Indian startups to network with their global counterparts.
Business2 days ago
New urban community will promote economic diversification and benefit real estate, IT and startups
Business2 days ago
Launched in November, the smart app is rated 4.7 on App Store and 4.4 on Play Store
Business2 days ago
Pac Team Group set to explore Middle East, North Africa and Indian markets through its new headquarters in Dubai
Business2 days ago