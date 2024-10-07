Binghatti sponsors UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli football club

Binghatti, the leading Emirati real estate developer has signed a sponsorship agreement with Shabab Al Ahli Football Club, one of the UAE’s top professional football teams.

The sponsorship, will see Binghatti’s logo featured on the club’s team jerseys, with the company becoming the title sponsor for the UAE football club starting from the 2024-2025 season.

Through this sponsorship, Binghatti aims to empower young talent, providing Shabab Al Ahli with the resources necessary to achieve continued success on both national and international stages. Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, said: “We are honored to sponsor Shabab Al Ahli, one of the UAE’s most prestigious football clubs. Football, like real estate, requires precision, teamwork, and dedication—values that Binghatti upholds in every project. By supporting a local football team, we aim to inspire and nurture the next generation of athletes in the UAE.”



This partnership is set to play a vital role in strengthening Shabab Al Ahli’s journey towards excellence, while elevating UAE football on the international stage.