Binghatti launches Dh2 billion Dubai project Skyblade in Istanbul

Following its landmark international launches beneath the Pyramids of Giza and along Egypt’s North Coast in El-Alamein, Binghatti has now brought its global vision to Istanbul, Turkey, with the unveiling of its Dh2 billion Dubai development, Binghatti Skyblade.

Binghatti Skyblade, is expected to be one of the best opportunities to own in Downtown Dubai’s most prestigious location, Burj Khalifa Boulevard. The project features 621 residences, including Royal Suites, premium studios with private jacuzzis, and exclusive two- and three-bedroom Royal units offering private pools. At its crown, the tower will showcase an Infinity Sky Pool, providing residents with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa and the surrounding Downtown Dubai skyline.

Acknowledging the strong interest from Turkish investors, Binghatti announced a five-day sales showcase to follow the international launch. Taking place at Swissotel The Bosphorus from September 7 to 11, the showcase will provide tailored consultations, personalised investment guidance, and exclusive opportunities available only to attendees.

Chairman Muhammad Binghatti stated: “Skyblade is not merely a residential tower; it is a legacy project positioned on the world’s most prestigious boulevard, standing as one of the last few developments to rise in the very heart of Downtown Dubai. By unveiling this landmark in Istanbul, a city that bridges continents, we reaffirm our mission to connect cultures and create architectural icons that transcend borders and generations.”

The Istanbul international project launch reflects Binghatti’s expanding global presence, following historic showcases in Egypt that set new benchmarks for international real estate launches. With Skyblade, Binghatti continues to redefine luxury living, uniting architectural innovation, cultural resonance, and investment value in a singular, world-class development.