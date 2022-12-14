Binance says deposits returning after heavy withdrawals

The company has almost doubled its offshore jack-up rig fleet to 32 since early 2021
The head of major crypto exchange Binance said on Wednesday deposits were returning, a day after it saw heavy outflows of cryptocurrencies and halted some stablecoin withdrawals.
On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said Binance saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in 24 hours, the largest such outflow since June. Users had pulled out $3.7 billion in crypto over the seven days to Tuesday, it later added.
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, also temporarily halted withdrawals of the major USDC stablecoin, citing a so-called “token swap”.
“Things seem to have stabilised,” CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted. “Yesterday was not the highest withdrawals we processed, not even top 5.”
Binance has seen net inflows in the last 24 hours of tokens on the ethereum blockchain totalling around $718 million, Nansen told Reuters. Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
How crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits has come under close scrutiny from users, regulators and policymakers.
Binance said on Tuesday it always had “more than enough funds” to meet withdrawal requests. “User assets at Binance are all backed 1:1 and Binance’s capital structure is debt free,” a spokesperson said.
The exchange is also facing legal pressures. Splits between US Department of Justice prosecutors are delaying the conclusion of a long-running criminal investigation focused on Binance’s compliance with U.S. anti-money laundering laws and sanctions, Reuters reported on Monday, sparking a 4% drop in Binance’s own BNB token.
Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik told CNBC that the reporting had lead to “concern in the market” with investors staying cautious and withdrawing crypto from exchanges.
“FUD brought “stress test”, which in turn helps to build the credibility for exchanges that passes the test,” Zhao tweeted on Wednesday, using an acronym for “fear, uncertainty and doubt” often used in crypto in relation to news perceived as negative. — Reuters
The company has almost doubled its offshore jack-up rig fleet to 32 since early 2021
Revenues from social contributions increased by 10% compared to the same period last year
Partnership will enable creation of a series of transit payment wallets
The government released the law last week, revealing some important details for companies to be prepared for the new tax regime
The project, located about 200km (124 miles) north of Port Sudan, would include an economic zone, an airport and an agricultural zone of 400,000 feddans (415,000 acres).
A roadshow is conducted in Dubai as part of a fortnight-long outreach programme to mop up an estimated $13.8b worth of investments during Global Investors Summit slated to be held in Lucknow from Feb 10 to 12
Shaariq.com, an end-to-end real estate platform of Dubai-based Vision Tech, has bagged an exclusive brokerage mandate for Saif Group-owned JK&S Developers’ D.I. Khan New City, which will epitomise advanced implementation of enterprise blockchain and associated technologies
The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event known as MC13 (Ministerial Conference 13), a high-level event scheduled every few years where trade ministers aim to fix new global trade rules