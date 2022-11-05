Binance says crypto moved through platform from Iran

FDI inflows to the region are set to reach $56 billion in 2022
Funds belonging to or intended for Iranians have flowed through the world's largest cryptocurrency platform, Binance, the company said Friday, risking that it may run afoul of US-imposed sanctions.
"Earlier in the week, we discovered that Binance interacted" with "bad actors" using Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges, said Chagri Poyraz, head of sanctions at Binance.
Some of these users "attempted to move crypto through Binance's exchange," he wrote on the blog on the company's website. "As soon as we discovered this, we moved to freeze transfers (and) block accounts."
When asked by AFP about the number of these accounts and the amounts involved, Binance declined comment.
According to Reuters, some $7.8 billion has passed through Binance in connection with accounts domiciled on the busiest Iranian platform, Nobitex.
No Iranian cryptocurrency platforms are currently under sanctions. But US-imposed restrictions prohibit a US entity or US national from selling goods and services to Iranian residents, businesses or institutions. The ban includes financial services.
Binance was founded in 2017 by a Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur.
Binance's United States subsidiary is Binance.US, an entity that has come into regulatory crosshairs.
According to Reuters, citing data from the specialized company Chainalysis, Binance.US has conducted transactions with Iranian cryptocurrency platforms.
When contacted by AFP, Chainalysis declined comment.
By validating transactions with Iranian sites, Binance also runs the risk that they have allowed individuals or entities targeted by US sanctions to move funds.
FDI inflows to the region are set to reach $56 billion in 2022
Tech, property stocks lead gains as Hang Seng surges to best week since 2011
India aims for 30% of all car sales to be electric by 2030, half of auto-parts makers will be impacted in the transition
BCG report delves into the changes in the regulatory landscape combined with the mass adoption of the internet and smart technology
Price pressures in 19-nation bloc remain high as September German industrial orders fall more than expected
Faster inflation, rising interest rates heighten concerns
Nonfarm payrolls forecast increasing 200,000, unemployment rate seen rising to 3.6% from 3.5%
Deal to build a range of interceptors, landing craft, and rigid-hull inflatable boats