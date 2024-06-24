Big US banks expected to be cautious on shareholder payouts after stress tests

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. — Reuters

Big US lenders are expected to show they have ample capital to weather any renewed turmoil during this week’s Federal Reserve health checks, but will be conservative on investor payouts amid economic and regulatory uncertainties, analysts said.

The central bank on Wednesday will release the results of its annual bank “stress tests” which assess how much cash lenders would need to withstand a severe economic downturn and how much they can return to investors via dividends and share buybacks.

The results come a year after three large banks failed and as higher Fed interest rates continue to squeeze regional lenders’ margins and their commercial real estate (CRE) portfolios. Weakening consumer demand has also dampened sentiment on the trajectory of the economy.

With more mid-sized banks in the mix this year, the tests should provide fresh insight into the health of those lenders. Introduced following the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the annual exercise is integral to banks’ capital planning.

The results is also likely to fuel Wall Street banks’ campaign to ease draft capital hikes proposed by the Fed, which they say are unnecessary because big banks are already flush with cash.

Bank groups will be scouring Wednesday’s results for evidence that boosts their case, while being cautious on payouts since big dividends and buybacks could hurt banks’ argument that extra capital demands would impede their capacity to lend.

“The stress test could be used as a proxy battle in the overall capital regulatory reform war,” said Ed Mills, an analyst at Raymond James. “There could be some increase in returning capital to shareholders but it is expected to be modest as capital norms are yet to be finalized.”

This year, 32 lenders will be tested. Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley usually attract the most scrutiny.

Citi and Goldman, as well as smaller lender M&T Ban, are expected to perform well due to changes in their balance sheet mixes, said analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW).

With some lingering investor jitters about regional banks, mid-sized lenders including Citizens, KeyCorp and Truist, are likely to be in the spotlight too, as will Discover Financial Services, whose compliance problems helped make it a takeover target. “KeyBank is well capitalised with strong credit quality and deposit profiles,” a bank spokesperson said, adding Key also has a moderate risk profile with a wide range of funding sources.

Spokespeople for Wells Fargo, Citi, Morgan Stanley, Truist and M&T Bank declined to comment while Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citizens and Discover did not respond to requests for comment.

CRE exposure

The industry has performed well in recent years, although some critics say the tests are too easy. The Fed faced criticism after the 2023 bank failures for not having probed lenders’ ability to withstand higher rates, for example.

Analysts expect all 32 banks will show capital in excess of regulatory minimums. Last year, the central bank found the 23 banks tested would suffer a combined $541 billion in losses in a severe economic downturn, but that would still leave them over twice the capital required under Fed rules.