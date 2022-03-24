BHM Capital launches 'Smart On-boarding System' for opening investor accounts

Investors can finalise all steps related to acquiring an Investor Number through an innovative, simplified and reliable digital onboarding solution.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 4:17 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 4:19 PM

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) hosted the launch of BHM Capital’s 'Smart Digital On-boarding System', culminating a fruitful stage of full coordination and technical support from the DFM during the implementation of the of the system and the successful connectivity between the two sides.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital as well as other senior representatives from both sides attended the launch of the new smart system.

Ali said: “The DFM’s Digital transformation efforts are gaining further momentum owing to the accelerating pace of electronic connectivity with our leading brokerage firms, which enhances market accessibility and streamlines investors’ on-boarding experience. We congratulate BHM Capital on taking the lead offering this end-to-end digital on-boarding experience for investors.”

Through this new investor on-boarding system, opening a DFM Investor Number (NIN) has become at the fingertips of investors due to the direct connection between BHM Capital and the DFM, hence investors can finalise all steps related to acquiring an Investor Number through an innovative, simplified and reliable digital onboarding solution.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital, said: “The launch of the new smart system represents a key milestone in BHM Capital’s journey and a valuable addition to its services and products. We would like to extend our thanks to the DFM for its role in advocating digital transformation and supporting us to accomplish this significant step that indicates the excellence and continuous development of capital markets and creates a solid foundation for growth and prosperity of the investment environment in Dubai and the UAE.”

“While the new system seamlessly enables investors’ digital onboarding, it adheres to the regulatory requirements of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) such as; the verification of the client’s identity, the Know Your Customer (KYC), the anti-money laundering measures, etc.,” Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di added. — business@khaleejtimes.com