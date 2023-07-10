Beyond Boundaries: Netcore Cloud's Unstoppable Momentum in Middle East, and Africa
Saket Kumar Jha's Visionary Leadership and Strategic Alliances Catapult Netcore Cloud to New Heights
In an era where digital transformation reigns supreme, Netcore Cloud, a global cloud-based customer engagement platform, stands tall as the vanguard of customer engagement solutions, breathing life into businesses and crafting unforgettable consumer experiences across diverse industries. With a strong emphasis on customer acquisition and growth, the company has achieved remarkable progress in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. It has successfully attracted a wide array of clients from sectors including banks, fintech companies, retailers, and ecommerce businesses, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the realm of customer engagement solutions.
In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Saket Kumar Jha, Chief Revenue Officer - APAC and MEA at Netcore Cloud, discussed the company's growth story and the strategies employed to tap into the immense potential of the MEA market.
"The MEA region is paramount to us," stated Jha confidently. "With a successful track record already established in Africa, we are well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory in this market. Successful track record in Africa and UAE. Our focus will be to enter in New markets of GCC and bring growth paralelly strengthening our position in regions where we are doing good ."
One of the significant developments discussed was the appointment of Nisham as the MEA Regional Head based in Dubai. Netcore Cloud has chosen Dubai as its MEA regional headquarters, reflecting its commitment to consolidating its regional presence. Nisham brings a wealth of experience in setting up operations in Africa, and his role expansion to the Middle East will leverage his expertise to accelerate growth in the region.
"In our quest for success in the Middle East and Africa, we must adapt to the cultural uniqueness and unravel the nuances of each market. Furthermore, we must forge unbreakable strategic partnerships to penetrate deeper into these markets." ~ Nisham Chhabra, Regional Vice President, Middle East and Africa.
Netcore Cloud recognizes the similarities in customer engagement across the Middle East and African markets, particularly in sectors such as banks, fintech, retail, and ecommerce. The company already collaborates with five out of the six largest banks in Nigeria and is the market leader in the Martech space. Leveraging Nisham's experience in these verticals, Netcore Cloud aims to capitalize on these similarities and propel its growth in the Middle East.
When asked about the growth targets for Africa in the next three years, Saket Kumar Jha said, "We are currently growing 40-50% year on year and want to take it to 90-100% YOY growth in coming years. We are working with 200+ brands in MEA, focusing on Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya. The company will adopt a targeted approach to achieve this ambitious target, emphasizing customer segmentation and tailored product offerings.
Jha highlighted several key trends in customer engagement in the MEA region this year. Brands increasingly embrace zero-party data to gain comprehensive insights into customer preferences and choices. Simultaneously, personalization and on-site search functionalities have proven highly effective in captivating customer attention.
"Zero-party data is gaining prominence among brands," explained Jha. "Brands can gain a deeper understanding of consumers' specific needs and preferences by directly collecting data from them."
Netcore Cloud's investment with Unbxd, a leading provider of search and discovery solutions, has been a critical factor in enhancing its customer engagement platform. This collaboration has enabled Netcore Cloud to offer its customers a more comprehensive and tailored solution.
"Our partnership with Unbxd has been immensely beneficial. We are thrilled about our partnership with Unbxd," Jha enthusiastically expressed. "Their powerful search and discovery solutions have significantly improved the customer experience we provide. We firmly believe this collaboration will fuel our business growth in the MEA region."
The partnership has already yielded substantial success for Netcore Cloud. With over 10 brands onboarded, the company plans to expand its collaboration with Unbxd. Netcore Cloud boasts commendable success stories from several brands in the MEA region - Life Pharmacy, Gulf News, R&B Fashion, Danube Homes, Zenith Bank, UBA, Opay, Konga, Planet Fitness, Bogart, JamboShop and many more. The company has received commendable testimonials from its regional clients, highlighting the positive impact of its customer engagement solutions:
Access Bank Nigeria: "Netcore Cloud has significantly enhanced customer engagement by delivering a personalized and relevant experience. Since implementing Netcore Cloud's solutions, we have witnessed a substantial increase in customer satisfaction."
First Bank Nigeria: "Netcore Cloud has played a crucial role in boosting customer acquisition and retention rates. Our marketing campaigns now reach a broader customer base while our existing customers remain engaged with our products and services."
Danube Homes:"Using Netcore's Customer Engagement, we saw 45% uplift in conversions with great customer success team support. The dedicated customer success team has been instrumental in our success with their constant support and valuable insights."
R&B Fashion: "A critical pain point that Netcore helped resolve was the email deliverability. Netcore's expert consultancy also ensured that our Gmail inboxing, IP reputation, and domain are healthy and in good standing."
Netcore Cloud remains committed to its continued growth in the MEA region. The company's strategic goals include expanding its client base, further establishing its operations, and investing in innovative technologies. "We see immense opportunities for Netcore Cloud in the MEA region," affirmed Jha. "We are dedicated to expanding our business and achieving our goals, bolstered by our confidence in the potential of this region."