Best mesh routers in 2021: Hint: HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 is our favorite pick for its fantastic performance
With rising trends of flexible, remote and mobile working, homes have become the workplaces. Working from home saves people commuting time and helps people focus better on their tasks as there are no others around them to distract. However, what if your home internet is not stable enough? How can we stay productive at home? Well, switching to a powerful WiFi router is one of the simplest ways to upgrade your home wireless network, the foundation of the modern workplace. If you consider improving your WiFi network and productivity while working from home, the new HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 is the right choice. Its WiFi 6 Plus feature will practically double the network speeds with compatible devices, can cover the entire area of your house, provides stable and reliable connections, and protects your network from intruders and malware.
Unbelievable network speeds
With support for WiFi 6+, HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 provides fast and stable WiFi signals. It features tri-band support and eight total transmission rates up to 6600Mbps, which is industry-leading. Once your files are ready, just drop them in the upload box and hit the button. The rest will be taken care of by HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7. This eases your pain, especially when you are rushing for assignment deadlines. Browsing webpages, watching high-res online videos or even playing intensive games during breaks, a fast and stable WiFi network makes your life much easier and lets you achieve more.
Even when transferring large files, the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 has your back. It supports the latest 4K QAM and 4x4 MIMO technology for 20% higher performance throughput. You can send and receive any number of files without worrying that the network will become slow.
Coverage: say goodbye to signal blind spots
When walking from one room to another or from the first floor to the second floor if you live in a large house, WiFi signals tend to become weak across a few walls from the WiFi router. Sometimes, your devices may get disconnected from the WiFi network altogether. That's because the router fails to provide wide enough coverage. To address that, the 2-pack router, HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7, includes eight separate signal amplifiers to provide wider coverage.
When working from home, you don't just sit at the same place for the whole day. You may move around in the house with your devices. That means you need WiFi coverage that reaches farther and extends to multiple floors and penetrates multiple walls. It won't be a problem for the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 as it easily provides network coverage for an area of up to 6,000 square ft, eliminating all the signal blind spots in your home.
Performance: smooth and seamless switching
A strong WiFi network is irreplaceable for today's modern workplace, including a home office. Network congestion is the last thing you want when you are in the middle of a client call or trying to download important files. To boost productivity at work, you'll need a powerful router that backs you up. Of course, there are many mesh routers available on the market. However, the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 stands out with HarmonyOS Mesh+, which takes WiFi network performance to the next level.
Here's the thing – traditional mesh routers are signal-band routers. They only provide one path for signal transmitting between routers, and what's worse, they don't always manage to deliver a high-speed network at full throttle. That's why HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 supports tri-band networks to make sure the network performance stays strong while you work. Compared with single-band networking, it combines 5GHz-High Band, 5GHz-Low Band and 2.4GHz to enable a 17% bigger throughput. A bigger throughput means it lets you enjoy a more powerful WiFi network even when the amount of data transmission is intense. Even if everyone in the house is working from home or watching online videos, or playing games, HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 will deliver a powerful WiFi network that you can rely on.
What's more, the overall roaming switch latency is as low as 50ms thanks to the Super Seamless Roaming feature by HarmonyOS Mesh+. When using your mobile devices and walking around your home, you can enjoy uninterrupted video streaming or online content editing without worrying about network disconnection. The HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 priorities the fastest and most stable 4x4 channels for smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.
Another exclusive feature that HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 offers is the Load Balancing. When you are having online training or working on various tasks, the router intelligently assigns the connected devices and data to different network channels based on the congestion level. Even when the network is overburdened, all data can be transmitted quickly, and the connection remains stable.
Powerful performance aside, the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 lets you easily connect smartphones to the WiFi network with a simple tap. The secret lies in the One-Touch Connect feature. You don't have to share the WiFi password with your guests for them to connect. Instead, they can tap their NFC-enabled smartphone on the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 and connect to the guest WiFi.
Security: protect your network from risks
Security is becoming more and more critical with every passing day. Your router is like a gatekeeper that makes sure you can work in a safe and reliable environment. If your home network is attacked, you can't imagine how terrible it could be. That's why the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 comes with a handful of security features to protect your home network.
With internet access failure detection, the network coverage heat map, a connected device list and troubleshooting tools, the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 has everything under control. You can rest assured that you will have a fast, stable, and secure wireless connection when working from home. Moreover, the exclusive features, such as visualised smart diagnosis through the HUAWEI AI Life app, offer you an unmatched user experience.
Price and Availability
The HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 is available from December 16th starting at AED 1999, and the HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 3 starting at AED 1199 on Huawei e-store, Huawei Experience Stores and Select Retailers across the UAE. The UAE consumers will receive HUAWEI Freelace with HUAWEI Mesh 7 purchase, and HUAWEI Smart Scale 3 with every HUAWEI Mesh 3 purchase.