Best 2022 laptop for hybrid work and why you should go for the Huawei MateBook E

The new Huawei Matebook E will be available in premium finish Nebula Gray at a starting price of Dh3,799 with pre-order in the UAE starting on February 18.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 8:59 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 9:01 PM

Technological advancements have enabled a new mode of working that is quickly gaining popularity. Referred to as ‘hybrid working’, this new working style is defined by the freedom for people to choose to work wherever they want.

The rise of mobile and home offices has also created new career opportunities, but while they are flexible, working from these settings also mean people have to stay productive at all times. In addition, to stay productive, users are demanding more specific and custom laptop options.

Say no more, Huawei recently announced the Huawei MateBook E, the first Huawei 3 screens in 1 Windows 11 laptop, featuring a new design and the first-ever OLED Real Color Huawei FullView Display.

The new Huawei MateBook E is specifically designed for those who wish to stay productive on the go, empowering and allowing users to be more productive anytime anywhere, and be it for work or simply creating or studying. Featuring a versatile hybrid design, smart interaction features, pro-grade performance and outstanding Super Device features, the new 3 screens in 1 laptop is a powerful productivity tool combining the advantages of traditional laptops and tablets to help users get work done faster and more efficiently.

Portability and Flexibility-3 screens in 1

What makes the Huawei MateBook E a 3 screens-in-one laptop? Well, the Huawei MateBook E is the perfect 3 screens-in-1 laptop because it depicts the complete experience of PC, tablet and smartphone in one device. Thanks to its innovative architecture design, the weight of Huawei MateBook E is as light as 709g and as thin as 7.99mm. The Huawei MateBook E is slim and easy to carry with three modes that can be switched accordingly (Laptop mode, Tablet mode, and Smartphone mode) to get about tackling numerous mobile office scenarios. The display of the Huawei MateBook E can be detached and used as a tablet. For annotation and presentation, the laptop and Huawei M-Pencil can offer an even better experience in tablet mode. What makes it even better is that this laptop also offers the smartphone mode. For starters, this feature gives you full control over your smartphone through the PC.

The pre-installed Windows 11 has also improved touch features that address the common pain points that users have when using 2-in-1 laptops in tablet mode. Now, the operating system supports multi-finger gestures for task switching, greatly streamlining the complex multitasking controls for vastly improved tablet mode experience.

OLED Real Color Huawei FullView Display

The 12.6-inch OLED Real Colour Huawei FullView Display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. It supports a peak brightness of 600 nits, P3 wide colour gamut and has a pro-grade colour accuracy of ∆ E < 1. These ensure that no matter it is being used for displaying any content, indoors or out, the display remains sharp and bright. Furthermore, the Huawei MateBook E employs hardware-level low blue light technology and is the first Huawei3 screens in 1 laptop to receive the TÜV Rheinland Full-Care Eye Care 2.0 certification.

Awesome Super Device Features

The new laptop expands on the Huawei Super Device capabilities with innovative multi-device connectivity features. This laptop can connect wirelessly with compatible smartphones such as the newly launched Huawei P50 Pro and with monitors like the Huawei MateView via a USB-C cable or wirelessly providing you with futuristic multi-device collaboration and cross-device file sharing with simple drag and drop gestures.

The new Huawei MateBook E Leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost productivity and creativity. The innovative Collaborate Mode enables cross-platform interactions, allowing you to transfer content such as text, images and documents between connected devices with a simple drag and drop!

Based on Huawei's distributed technologies, PC-Smartphone Multi-screen Collaboration features help bridge the gap between Windows and Android operating systems at the ground level, enabling seamless cross-device collaboration, file sharing and multi-screen control. Under Multi-screen Collaboration, the recently launched best camera phone with aesthetic design – the Huawei P50 Pro can be connected with the Huawei MateBook E to form a powerful Super Device. Once connected, the laptop can access mobile files, and open up to three mobile app windows while the smartphone can function as the PC's thumb device, enabling distributed folders and making cross-device file management easier than ever.

Moreover, users can connect the laptop with the Huawei MateView via cable or wirelessly to have an extra screen providing you with an immersive viewing space. The benefits of having this trio set-up is the easy one-slide swapping of wireless and wired connections which lets you easily switch between work mode, and personal mode.

Intelligent Interaction & Productive Operation

Huawei MateBook E is compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation). Paired with the 3 screens in 1 device, the stylus remains responsive as ever, supporting 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and as low as just 2ms latency. The Huawei MateBook E is also compatible with the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard, which supports multiple viewing angles for users to the 3 screens in 1 laptop comfortably. In addition, the Huawei MateBook E can work collaboratively with different devices running on operating systems including earphones, printers and display. Transforming the 3 screens in 1 laptop into a mobile productivity powerhouse, the new features work in harmony to improve the versatility of the 3 screens in 1 laptop across different usage scenarios, whether the user is at home or in the office.

Premium Experience of Video Call

This time, Huawei MateBook E is equipped with quad microphones. In the case of excellent hardware configuration, Huawei have equipped a variety of algorithm technologies at the software level to ensure the sound pickup level of the Huawei MateBook E in an all-round way. It provides users important support under typical user scenarios such as high-definition video calls and mobile scenes. In order to improve the call quality of the receiver, Huawei has self-developed AI noise cancellation enhancement technology.

The technology leverages Deep Neural Network algorithms, which takes thousands of hours of speech and non-speech audio signal data sets for model training. Its audio signal data sets cover typical human voices and nearly a hundred common working environment noises in order to allow the AI model to learn the characteristics of speech and non-speech sound signals.

The AI Personal Voice Enhancement technology also adopts Deep Neural Network algorithms. Its principle is to allow the AI model to continuously learn, identify, and extract the voiceprint characteristic of the speaker and because people’s voices sound different at different time of the day and some people have similar voiceprint characteristic.

Professional Performance designated for Work

Featuring a 11th Generation Intel Core processor and the Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Huawei MateBook E supports up to 16GB dual-channel RAM and up to 512GB high-speed solid-state drive for great multi-tasking performance and fulfilling storage needs. All models of the 3 screens in 1 laptop comes standard with Independent Shark Fin Fan and includes an eight-layer heat dissipation stack, delivering high cooling performance that sets a new bar for 2-in-1 laptops.

The best 2-in-1 laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price. They are typically designed for mobility, productivity, and there is a lot to like about them. And with the Huawei MateBook E you also get to flip to smartphone modes allowing you to truly experience hybrid work at a whole new level.

Pre-orders, price and availability in the UAE:

The new Huawei Matebook E will be available in premium finish Nebula Gray at a starting price of Dh3,799 with pre-order in the UAE starting on February 18, including gifts worth of Dh1,396 – Huawei Dock 2, HUAWE Care - 1-Year Screen Protection, Microsoft Office 365, and Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

The new flagship laptop will be available for pre-orders from Huawei's e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers.