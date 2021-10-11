Benefit from VAT refund, FTA tells Expo participants

Participants can apply for a refund for expenses in direct connection with Expo 2020.

Official participants in Expo 2020 can claim Value Added Tax (VAT) refund for taxes paid on goods and services connected with Expo 2020 Dubai, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) said on Monday.

In a statement, the FTA said it has facilitated speedy processing of eligible Expo participants’ requests for registration, tax refunds, and prompt response to their inquiries. It has also enabled a direct communication channel with Expo 2020 Dubai to provide full support with advanced tax solutions. The FTA also offers telephone service designed to ease procedures and give priority to the registration of international participants.

Participants can apply for a refund for expenses in direct connection with Expo 2020, for example VAT incurred on the construction, installation, alteration, dismantlement of the exhibition space for the Expo 2020 or VAT incurred on goods and services for the operation, presentation and events within the Expo site as per a Cabinet decision.

“The FTA has been cooperating with all relevant authorities to prepare for a smooth and efficient implementation of the procedures for the refund of Value Added Tax paid on goods and services connected with Expo 2020 Dubai,” explained Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director-general of the FTA.

“The FTA has established a daily direct communication channel with the Expo 2020 Bureau of International Participants to enhance coordination and ensure fast processing of applications from participants in Expo 2020 Dubai, whether in regard to VAT registration requests by the participating countries, or processing of refund requests, as well as promptly responding to their enquiries,” said Al Bustani.

The FTA’s telephone service to facilitate and expedite VAT registration procedures for international participants offers clear instructions and details about the registration requirements, delivered by the FTA Registration Department. Priority is given to VAT registration requests from international Expo participants.

Al Bustani clarified that the FTA had already completed VAT registration processes for several participating countries, and the FTA processes the requests submitted through the electronic system of the VAT refund scheme for goods and services connected with Expo 2020.

“The FTA also processes special VAT refund requests, submitted through the integrated platform office, dedicated to receiving and processing requests by participants not registered for VAT. The integrated platform office will appoint a tax agent to review the special refund requests and forward them to the FTA on expo2020@tax.gov.ae to be reviewed by FTA experts,” Al Bustani said.

“The FTA is applying the mechanism for the refund of VAT paid on goods and services connected with Expo 2020 Dubai through transparent, accurate and facilitated procedures according to best practices,” he said.

“This comes as part of its contribution to the intensive efforts of all relevant bodies in the UAE to ensure the success of this international event, which began on the 1st of October 2021 with the participation of 192 countries. Expo 2020 Dubai is an important international platform for the UAE as it brings the world together for six months and embodies its vision of international cooperation,” said Al Bustani.

The FTA has issued a comprehensive guide for Expo participants, which addresses five categories of taxes that can be refunded. The first category is VAT incurred by official participants on goods and services in direct connection with the construction, installation, alteration, decoration, and dismantlement of their exhibition space. The second category is the VAT incurred by the official participants on goods and services in direct connection with the works and activities of organizing and operating the official participant’s exhibition space, as well as any presentations and events taking place within the Expo 2020 site. — issacjohn@khlaeejtimes.com