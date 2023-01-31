Belhassa Innovations supports businesses in the Middle East and Africa through technology innovation
BI& is a new business development platform and a solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) offering customised solutions and services that help governments and companies grow in line with digital transformation.
The newly established company builds on two legacy businesses that bring years of experience and research and development (R&D) to the region. BI& is a partnership between Belhasa Group, a diversified group offering turnkey solutions across a spectrum of business interests throughout the UAE and GCC, and Resource Group, a technology group of companies with diversified businesses across the MEA.
"As we are witnessing the growing potential of digital technologies and their impact on the region’s economic growth, it has become imperative for businesses to adapt and evolve within their environment in order to stay relevant in the marketplace", said Haitham Belhasa, partner at Belhasa Group. He continued, saying: "In this context, BI& helps businesses benefit from digital transformation, making sure they get the support of experienced professionals and targeted solutions suitable to their markets and needs."
He also said: "We are proud to be building on two legacies that not only have heritage and understanding of our societies, but have built a strong client and partner relations, which allow us to continuously innovate and provide holistic solutions to our potential customers."
From his end, Hisham Itani, chairman and CEO at Resource Group, said: "This partnership is a powerful combination, bringing a rich history and a distinctive know-how in business and technology innovation." He explained: "With the increasing use of digital technologies, it is crucial to have a solid digital infrastructure, adopt e-government platforms and encourage business incubation. In fact, transformation is key for a sustained business growth and this can only be achieved through collaboration, research and development, and innovation."
Itani added: "By joining forces with Belhasa Group whose legacy is inspiring, we have an opportunity to serve our customers through a wide array of industries in their digital transformation and deliver solutions that match the constant changing landscape of business".
BI& has access to the required human resources, business incubation platform, research and development labs, and an international network of partners to support clients across the MEA region and beyond under the leadership of Marwan M Naffi who was appointed as BI&’s managing director.