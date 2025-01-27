BD showcases medtech innovations at Arab Health 2025

The Dubai branch of BD, a leading global medical technology company, is showcasing its medtech solutions at Arab Health 2025, the Middle East’s largest healthcare event.

The company will highlight its Signature ProgrammesTM, focusing on medication management systems and medication delivery solutions. These programmes aim to enhance patient safety, support healthcare workers, and drive operational efficiencies while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

“Sustainable healthcare is about more than addressing today’s challenges; it’s about innovating for the future to ensure that healthcare systems can endure for generations to come,” said Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager, BD Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. “At BD, we are committed to tackling the pressing issues faced by the healthcare industry, from enhancing safety and efficiency to supporting caregivers and protecting our planet. And that’s what we look forward to showcasing at Arab Health this year.” BD’s booth is offering attendees an opportunity to engage with experts and discover solutions that reflect the company’s efforts to care for both people and the planet. The showcase features insights into how BD is enhancing safety for patients and healthcare workers, streamlining workflows and automating processes to improve efficiency, and reducing environmental impact through innovative product design and operations. During Arab Health 2025, BD will also facilitate discussions on key topics such as connected medication management, preventing errors, addressing staff shortages, and building resilient healthcare systems. These conversations will underscore BD’s role as a trusted partner in transforming healthcare delivery across the region.