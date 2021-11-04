BD to showcase innovations at Patient Safety Congress 2021

The company will showcase industry-leading and cutting-edge MedTech innovations. — Supplied photo

Patient Safety Congress 2021 reaffirms the company's commitment to the healthcare sector by showcasing our latest innovations in patient care, safety, diagnostic accuracy and automation.

by Staff Reporter Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 3:35 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 3:36 PM

The Dubai branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) a leading global medical technology organization, is all set to showcase industry-leading and cutting-edge MedTech innovations at the 17th edition of the Patient Safety Congress scheduled from November 4 to November 6, 2021.

BD positions patient safety at the helm of its efforts. The company strives to support the region’s healthcare providers in their aspirations to achieve sustainable practices by delivering advanced medical technology, expertise, and solutions. At the Patient Safety Congress, BD will highlight the importance of medical technologies that prevent healthcare-associated infections, foster safer medical procedures, address the need to detect several life-threatening pathogens, identified and tested for antibiotic susceptibility for enhanced treatment management decisions.

“The situation that we have been through in the last two years has demonstrated that healthcare is at the heart of the region's growth and has highlighted the necessity for advanced MedTech adoption to strengthen the health sector's standing. Avenues like the Patient Safety Congress are critical for raising awareness and enabling conversations about the needs and improvements that are required for the future of patient safety.” said Maher Elhassan, Vice President & General Manager, BD Middle East, North Africa & Turkey.

“As part of our mission to advance the world of health, our participation at the Patient Safety Congress 2021 reaffirms the company's commitment to the healthcare sector by showcasing our latest innovations in patient care, safety, diagnostic accuracy, automation, and more."

BD will also be partaking in two webinars at the virtual event, titled Patient Safety, shared responsibility and Connecting & Optimising a Patient’s Journey to Safety. The first webinar will provide the audience with a better look into BD’s quality-driven background that enables the sustainable culture of patient safety while maintaining quality efficiency. The second session will showcase an immersive virtual experience at the BD Centre for Safety & Clinical Excellence.

It is estimated1 that 1 in 10 patients is harmed while receiving unsafe care and research shows that 30-70 per cent of medical errors are preventable with the adoption of advanced MedTech solutions. To address these challenges amongst others, BD continues to focus heavily on improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency to set patients on the right clinical path, delivering an enhanced error-free experience in their journey.

— business@khaleejtimes.com