BD to highlight sustainable health practices and patient safety at Infection Prevention Summit 2022

Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager, BD, for MENAT.

Exclusive event to bring prominent speakers and experts on one platform to cover different aspects of infection prevention and control, leading to sustained healthcare systems and improved patient outcomes.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 4:30 PM

The Dubai branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), one of the leading global medical technology companies, is set to host the 3rd Infection Prevention Summit (IP22) in Dubai, UAE on the May 28-29, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights.

The event is an integral part of BD’s Patient Safety movement and commitment to support the region’s healthcare professionals in their aspirations to achieve sustainable healthcare by improving outcomes, quality, and delivery of patient care.

The event will feature prominent regional and international speakers and leading experts in the field with interests in different aspects of infection prevention and control. Aiming to enhance patient outcomes, IP22 offers an opportunity for infection control practitioners, microbiologists, and other healthcare professionals in the region to share the latest and emerging evidence-based principles and practices in the prevention and care for Surgical Site Infections and Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections.

“BD continues to advance the world of health by bringing such events to life where industry professionals and leaders can gather and share critical insights to improve patient care journey in the region and contribute to a more sustainable healthcare system in our region,” said Maher Elhassan, vice-president and general manager, BD, for MENAT.

“At IP22, we look forward to addressing today's healthcare challenges and discuss solutions that can be used to implement better strategies and practices which can drastically reduce on-site infections, human error, and other safety risks for patients and frontline workers alike. With modern breakthroughs in MedTech, BD remains dedicated to usher the region into a new era of healthcare by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care.”

“The 3rd BD IP Summit will provide an exciting platform in the region for best practice related to prevention and control of healthcare associated infections (HAIs),” said Dr Shafi Mohammed, Senior Director of Infection Control and Occupational Health & co-Chair at Cleveland Clinic.

“The summit will gather local, regional and international scientific experts and healthcare workers who will share their existing best practices, experience, guidelines and upcoming innovation on ways to prevent and control HAIs related to surgery and devices in healthcare settings.”

The two-day event will be presented by Dr Najiba M. Abdulrazzaq, Head of the Infection Prevention and Controls Central Committee at the Ministry of Health in Dubai .She will be joined by esteemed speakers including, Dr. Shafi Mohammed, Senior Director of Infection Control and Occupational Health and Co-chair of Cleveland Clinic (UAE), Dr. Haitham Badr, Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Security Forces Hospital (KSA), Dr. Hanadi Al Salmi, Assistant Director of Infection Control and Environment Health at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KSA), Dr. Cynthia Crosby, Distinguished Fellow, BD Medical Affairs (USA), and Ms. Hadia Tabsh, Director Clinical Nursing, KAMC (KSA).

