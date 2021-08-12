BD to empower Mena youth with ‘GenZ’ programme
On this International Youth Day 2021, company reiterates its commitment to diversity and inclusion to celebrate and inspire youth in the region.
The Dubai Branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today announced its ‘GenZ’ internship programme will empower youth from the Mena region with 21st-century employability skills.
Over the next two years, the company aims to equip young talent across Mena with hands on corporate experience across various organisational functions and prepare them for a strong professional trajectory.
The BD GenZ internship programme initially began in 2018 and has impacted several youth through the company’s internships. The duration of the programme is 8 weeks, during which the interns are exposed to various modules that help them build business competencies, develop areas of emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and self-management. They are also provided with a mentor that guides them throughout the program providing career advice.
“It is always said that the brightest ideas come from the youngest minds,” said Maher Elhassan, vice-president and general manager, BD Middle East, North Africa & Turkey.
“At BD, we seek delight in nurturing this thought and want to impact the youth in the region by being a proponent of such initiatives that help them lay a strong foundation for a better tomorrow. The Middle East and North Africa is home to the world’s youngest population with more than half under the age of 25. Programs like these not only guide the young generation to nurture their skills but also set a pace to their career progression whilst inculcating a growth mindset the BD way”.
“At BD, we believe that the success of any effort cannot be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people. On this International Youth Day 2021, we reiterate our commitment to diversity and inclusion to celebrate and inspire youth in the region to achieve great feats in the future” said Haya Aboud, HR manager, BD, Mena.
To drive the GenZ programme efficiently in the present environment of remote and hybrid working, BD has also introduced online learning modules that help candidates develop key technical and soft skills during their internship. Through this program, BD aims to reduce the unemployment rate in the region by instigating a culture that is conducive to the professional growth of the youth.
KT Network
