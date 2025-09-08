BCL Globiz strengthens Dubai presence with expanded service suite 

BCL Globiz, a leading accounting and tax consulting firm in the UAE, has introduced comprehensive service packages tailored for businesses that are expanding and scaling in Dubai. As part of the BCL Group and with a strong presence across Dubai, India, and other international markets, the firm is known for delivering solutions that combine accounting, taxation, and business advisory expertise. BCL Globiz is a member of IR Global, a leading professional services network having its presence in 172 countries & jurisdictions.

The newly introduced packages include accounting, reporting, and tax compliance services that provide companies with structured support as they manage their financial operations. For many businesses in the UAE, compliance requirements have grown more complex with the introduction of VAT and corporate tax laws. It further adds pressure on business owners to maintain detailed records and reconciliations, which can divert the focus of leadership teams from strategy and operations.

By outsourcing to BCL Globiz and opting for these tailored packages, businesses can gain access to a team of experienced professionals who provide accurate data and reporting delivered on schedule. This, in turn, enables businesses to save time and maintain compliance without the burden of maintaining in-house teams and handling administrative workloads.

Punith Jindal, Partner at BCL Globiz, said, “Dubai has become a regional hub for entrepreneurs and global brands, but with opportunity comes the responsibility of adhering to strict compliance frameworks. Our service packages are carefully designed to help organisations of all sizes manage compliance requirements at an affordable cost, while gaining confidence that their financial records are accurate and compliant.”

BCL Globiz has already established a strong presence in Dubai, currently serving more than 600 clients across industries in the region. Its new service offerings, ranging from Dh4,200 to Dh10,500 annually, are structured to meet the needs of both early-stage ventures and established corporations. The packages can be selected based on transaction volumes and compliance applicability like VAT. The firm also integrates advanced software systems and tools into its processes, providing clients with zero-error data reporting. In addition to the above packages, BCL Globiz also provides Transfer pricing and benchmarking services in line with OECD guidelines which is adopted by the UAE CT Law.

“The accounting sector in the UAE is entering a more demanding phase, especially with the introduction of VAT and corporate tax regimes,” he added. “Our clients need support that is both precise and timely. These packages reflect our experience in the market and our commitment to being a trusted partner for businesses operating in Dubai,” he further added.

The launch of these service packages is aligned with BCL Globiz’s broader commitment to strengthening business ecosystems in Dubai and beyond. By offering innovative solutions and tailored strategies, BCL Globiz continues to deliver solutions across company formation, taxation, compliance, and advisory while reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for businesses operating in the UAE and global markets.