BCC Group unveils landmark employee rewards programme after 130% year-over-year growth

Conglomerate announces sweeping salary hikes and luxury incentives at AGM, reinforcing a people-first growth strategy

BCC Group International, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing diversified conglomerates, has announced a transformative employee rewards programme during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on January 29, 2026.

Hosted at Atlantis The Royal, the event celebrated the company’s exceptional performance and reaffirmed its long-term commitment to a people-first organisational culture.

Under the leadership of founder and chairman Amjad Sithara, BCC Group highlighted the role of its workforce in driving strong business momentum, positioning the group as a leading employer in the region.

Explosive growth fuels BCC Group’s success in the UAE

BCC Group recorded an impressive 130% year-over-year growth, driven by strategic expansion, operational excellence and continued diversification.

The group now employs over 20,000 professionals across its UAE operations, spanning construction, manpower services, facilities management, real estate and allied sectors.

A key milestone during the year was the acquisition of a majority stake (over 51%) in Ajad Real Estate, strengthening BCC Group’s presence in the UAE’s dynamic property market. This move, alongside innovations such as the region’s first 100% commission model for real estate agents, underscores the group’s forward-looking approach.

Details of the BCC Group employee rewards programme

To recognise employee loyalty and performance, BCC Group introduced one of the most comprehensive reward initiatives in the UAE corporate landscape:

30% salary increase for all employees – A company-wide raise aimed at enhancing take-home pay across all levels.

Premium SUVs for every manager – Luxury vehicles awarded to leadership roles in recognition of performance and responsibility.

Exclusive luxury perks – Additional high-end benefits designed to improve motivation, work-life balance and long-term retention.

“Our success stems from leadership, discipline and team effort and we recognise excellence,” said chairman Amjad Sithara during his AGM address.

The programme goes beyond conventional compensation, reflecting BCC Group’s commitment to fostering a high-performance culture where employees feel genuinely valued.

Why this matters: people-centric growth and long-term sustainability

The rewards initiative aligns with BCC Group’s broader strategy of sustainable expansion and talent retention in an increasingly competitive UAE job market. By investing directly in its people, the group aims to reinforce its position as one of the region’s most attractive employers.

This people-centric approach has already played a critical role in BCC Group’s rapid scaling and diversification, demonstrating how prioritising human capital can drive long-term business success.

The man behind BCC Group

Amjad Sithara is a first-generation entrepreneur and visionary leader whose journey reflects the spirit of global Indian entrepreneurship.

Originally from the Kannur district of Kerala, India, Sithara’s rise from his roots to leading one of the UAE’s fastest-growing conglomerates highlights a career defined by strategic grit and innovation. Under his leadership, BCC Group has grown into a multi-sector powerhouse with operations spanning the UAE, the wider GCC and India.

For career opportunities or more information on BCC Group International, visit the company’s official website or follow updates from chairman Amjad Sithara.