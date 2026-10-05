BCC Group International surprises employees with new Jetour T2 luxury SUVs

UAE-based conglomerate rewards employees with new vehicles in recognition of their contribution to the group’s growth

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UAE-based BCC Group International surprised its employees by gifting them brand-new Jetour T2 luxury SUVs. The surprise presentation, held recently, was a token of appreciation for their valuable contributions to the conglomerate's rapid expansion.

The initiative reflects the leadership of Amjad Sithara, chairman and managing director of BCC Group International, who over the past 10 years has transformed the group from a modest business enterprise into a multinational conglomerate with a presence across multiple major sectors.

Sithara, an avid collector of luxury cars, has extended his passion for automobiles into employee recognition, rewarding key members of his team with high-end vehicles.

The surprise follows a history of employee incentives shared by the group following strong business performance. Following a 130 per cent jump in business growth last year, BCC Group rewarded its workforce with substantial payouts and bonuses.

“Employees are important for a company's growth, and recognising their contribution is crucial for sustained growth and development,” Sithara said while addressing the meeting where the rewards were announced.

The gesture reinforces his belief that sharing milestones with those who make them possible is the foundation of an organisation’s long-term success.