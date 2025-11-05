BCC Group International acquires majority stake in Ajad Real Estate

Indian-owned conglomerate strengthens UAE real estate footprint with 51% acquisition and launches region’s first 100% commission model for agents

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



UAE-based BCC Group International, an Indian-owned conglomerate from Kerala chaired by Amjad Sithara, has finalised the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Ajad Real Estate, a prominent real estate firm in the Emirates. This strategic move reinforces BCC Group International’s commitment to expanding its presence in the UAE’s rapidly growing property sector.

This acquisition is expected to foster strong collaboration between the two companies.

As part of the deal, group chairman Amjad Sithara has announced a pioneering 100% commission model for real estate agents - the first of its kind in the region. Industry analysts say this innovative approach may redefine the sector, attract top-tier talent, and empower agents to operate as entrepreneurs.

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Dubai, BCC Group International is an ISO 9001-certified organisation that has grown from a specialised manpower supply and construction solutions provider into a diversified business entity. Its investments span Real Estate and property development, strategic investments, hospitality and restaurant chains, facilities management, transportation and logistics, and information technology solutions.

Under the visionary leadership of Amjad Sithara, BCC Group International has evolved from modest beginnings into a global organisation with a workforce of more than 20,000 professionals, operating across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India. Guided by its core values of excellence, reliability, and innovation, the Group continues to empower industries, enrich communities, and drive sustainable growth.

Ajad Real Estate is recognised for its expertise in Property Management and Real Estate Development, offering comprehensive services including off-plan and secondary sales and leasing, property consultation, and market analysis.

This partnership enables BCC Group International to leverage Ajad’s strong market presence and industry know-how, enhancing opportunities in the UAE’s dynamic real estate market. Customers and stakeholders can expect enhanced service offerings supported by the combined capabilities and leadership strength of both organisations.

The acquisition underscores BCC Group International’s long-term vision and commitment to forging strategic partnerships that fuel sustainable growth in the UAE and globally.

For more information, visit www.ajadrealestate.com and www.bccgroupinternational.com