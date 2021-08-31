Baskin-Robbins opens first outlet in Morocco

Within three days after the first opening, the second outlet was inaugurated in Marina Mall, Morocco.

Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, has inaugurated its first-ever restaurant in Casablanca City, Morocco.

Renowned for its wide variety of flavours, Baskin-Robbins’ Morocco outlet offers guests a premium ice cream experience at an affordable price. One of the brand’s largest franchisees, Galadari Ice Cream Company, will own and operate the new restaurants — adding to their portfolio of close to 1,000 Baskin-Robbins around the world.

Baskin-Robbins unveiled its newest location at Morocco Mall with a special ribbon cutting event recently. As a special treat, the first 100 guests in line will receive free ice cream for a year.

Within three days after the first opening, the second outlet was inaugurated in Marina Mall, Morocco.

Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said that the new launch is part of Galadari Ice Cream Company’s expansion plans across the region that will see it enter new markets and expand its presence in existing ones.

“Morocco has always been on our roadmap and we are excited to finally be able to open our doors to the public with the promise of our exceptional customer service, innovative ice cream concepts, and welcoming restaurant environment. We congratulate everyone that has been a part of this launch and look forward to many more success stories to come,” he said.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, added that Galadari Ice Cream Company’s passion and innovation have been a key feature in the company’s success story across the region.

“At Galadari Ice Cream Company we are responsible for creating lasting memories through unforgettable experiences. Baskin-Robbins is a one-stop shop where families can enjoy themselves with delicious treats and leave with sweet memories every single time. We look forward to continuing this tradition in Morocco with our new launch, by learning more about our customers, and ensuring that we have what it takes to make their day just a little bit sweeter with each visit.”

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said: “We are extremely excited to announce our launch in Morocco, and we are sure that Casablanca City holds many amazing opportunities for Galadari Ice Cream Company. With our extensive market knowledge, strong partnership network, and attention to detail, we are confident about helping build the Baskin-Robbins brand in Morocco. Our focus has always been ensuring an unforgettable experience for families and friends and we are sure that this new launch is going to achieve that. We look forward to welcoming all our fans at the new restaurant to try our delicious ice cream flavours.”

“More than ever before, people are craving the joy and comfort of ice cream. To meet that need, Galadari Ice Cream Company is excited to open our first Baskin-Robbins in Morocco,” said Ahmed Osman, CEO of Galadari Food and Beverage Division.

“With extensive experience in operating across the region, we feel confident Baskin-Robbins’ unique flavours and fun atmosphere coupled with our strong operations experience and customer first centric focus will resonate with local guests as we continue to open new locations around the country. “Our strategic roadmap has enabled us to embrace forward thinking business practices and seize all key market opportunities to bring the best global brands to the Mena region. While we aggressively expand through the markets that we operate in, we are also taking Baskin-Robbins to new countries which is part of our division’s growth strategy,” said Osman.

The Casablanca City location will offer Baskin-Robbins’ extensive product lineup, including ice cream cones, cups, sundaes, shakes and cakes. Designed to help guests discover the joy of a life lived with variety, the new restaurant features contemporary décor with bright colours to create a premium ice cream experience. Flexible and comfortable seating gives guests the option to savor their sweet treats in-restaurant, while guests on the go can enjoy Baskin-Robbins through carryout and delivery. “We are thrilled to support Galadari Ice Cream Company as they officially introduce Baskin-Robbins to the Moroccan market. A leader in ice cream innovation with more than 1,400+ flavours created, Baskin-Robbins’ spirit of fun and flavorful adventure excites guests across 53 countries worldwide today. Throughout our four decades of working together, Galadari has truly brought that unique brand experience to life across the Middle East, Australia, and now Africa,” said Michael Haley, President and Managing Director of International for Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company with more than 9,000 Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin’ International locations. — business@khaleejtimes.com