Banks to ensure continued flow of funds to creditworthy clients
The Central Bank has projected gradual economic recover during 2021 and 2022 from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Liquidity and capital buffers of banks remain adequate, supported by stable deposit volumes and growth in capital market funding, the UAE Central Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The apex bank’s assessment of the country’s financial system also found it stable, said the statement.
Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), held a meeting with the CEOs of all banks operating in the UAE to discuss the macroeconomic environment, provide the assessment of financial stability, and inform about the CBUAE’s ongoing regulatory and supervisory initiatives.
During the meeting with the CEOs, the governor emphasised that the banks will continue to support the UAE’s recovery by continuing to lend to creditworthy customers.
In order to support the UAE’s growth, Central Bank had extended its Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) until June 30, 2022 so that banks can continue lending to support recovery.
“Our assessment and recent economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of the UAE economy. The UAE banking system remains resilient, and our support measures in the form of the Targeted Economic Support Scheme and other measures will remain in place until the middle of next year. Against this background, we expect banks to support the economy and ensure a continued flow of funds to creditworthy retail and corporate clients,” said Balama.
The Central Bank has projected gradual economic recover during 2021 and 2022 from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. It expects the UAE GDP to grow by 2.4 per cent in 2021 and 3.8 per cent in 2022 and the non-oil GDP to expand by around four per cent in both years.
— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Banks to ensure continued flow of funds to...
The Central Bank has projected gradual economic recover during 2021... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai sovereign wealth fund ICD posts Dh15.5b net ...
Assets were down one per cent to Dh1.11 trillion, whilst liabilities... READ MORE
-
Business
Etihad Airways to commence service to Vienna
Travellers visiting Vienna will enjoy centuries old culture and... READ MORE
-
Technology
Google to help journalists create their own...
Applications are now open to US residents for the 2021 Google News... READ MORE
-
News
38-year-old Indian expat gets UAE golden visa
Shah, who has travelled to over 30 countries to work on projects, has ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Air India to fly to Dubai airport T1 from June 24
Dubai Airports on Sunday said it would reopen Terminal 1 at DXB on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi starts offering vaccines to...
Holders of expired residency or entry visas are also eligible for... READ MORE
-
News
Trip to Jebel Hafeet among world's top three...
Australia's Great Ocean Road is the most beautiful road trip in the... READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa