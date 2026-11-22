Banks and fintech companies are increasingly working together to offer digital investment tools, including online research, advisory services and AI-based analysis, to retail investors who are managing more of their money through apps and online platforms.

In this regard, Emirates NBD and Indian investment research platform StockGro recently signed a memorandum of understanding at the Dubai FinTech Summit to explore digital investment products for customers in the UAE and India.

The agreement sets out a plan to examine how the bank’s banking and wealth management expertise could be combined with StockGro’s research, advisory services and AI-powered analysis. For StockGro, it is a chance to test its tools outside India for the first time.

Neeraj Makin, Emirates NBD’s group head of strategy, analytics and venture capital, and Ajay Lakhotia, StockGro’s founder, managing director and CEO, signed the document. Hitesh Asarpota, CEO of Emirates NBD Capital, and Mohammed Al Bastaki, the bank’s group head of private banking and wealth management, attended.

Lakhotia said the UAE’s investment market is changing. “Incomes are rising, consumer spending is strong, and people are quickly going digital,” he said. “All of this is making its capital markets stronger, and local investors are getting more involved. What they need now is research and expert-backed advice they can trust.”

He said the partnership would let StockGro bring its tools to UAE investors. “With Emirates NBD, we can bring the tools loved by over 37 million Indian investors to the UAE, and help every investor move from confusion to conviction.”

Makin described the agreement as part of the bank’s strategy. “Empowering emerging investors across the UAE-India corridor is a vital economic opportunity as well as a strategic priority for Emirates NBD,” he said. He added that StockGro’s “intuitive, community-driven platform lowers the barrier to entry, transforming how individuals engage with capital markets.”

StockGro, founded in 2020, says it is India’s largest expert-led investment advisory and research platform by number of subscribers, as of fiscal 2026. The company says it has more than 37 million active users and works with more than 150 research analysts registered with India’s securities regulator, SEBI. Its AI research tool, Stoxo, helps users analyze market data, review portfolio performance and run fundamental, technical and sentiment analyses.

Emirates NBD operates in 13 countries and reports more than 25 million active customers. As of Sept. 30, 2026, the group reported total assets of DH1.38 trillion.