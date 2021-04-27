- EVENTS
UAE jobs: Hiring at top bank begins tomorrow; up to Dh7,000 salary
Walk-in interviews for the jobs will run from April 28 to May 5 (excluding Friday) from 10am to 2pm.
If you're looking for a job in the UAE's banking sector, here is an opportunity to earn up to Dh7,000 a month. (Looking for a job in UAE? Apply here)
A top UAE-based local bank is hiring sales executives for credit cards and personal loans with an experience of one to two years, and is offering salaries in the range of Dh5,000 to Dh7,000 a month.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
These jobs by the UAE's top bank are open for both male and female candidates who possess good communication skills and up to two years of sales experience of credit cards, loans, insurance, etc. in the UAE. Candidates who are on a visit/transferable visa may also apply for the job.
Walk-in interviews for the jobs will run from April 28 to May 5 (excluding Friday) from 10am to 2pm at Al Masaood Tower 2, Office No, 302, Port Saeed, Deira.
Candidates coming for the interviews have been asked to bring CVs and credentials for instant on-boarding.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
