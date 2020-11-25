UAE Central Bank launches FinTech Office to develop a mature industry ecosystem
Move will accelerate transformation of digital payments and support financial inclusion.
The UAE Central Bank has launched FinTech Office to develop a mature industry ecosystem within the UAE and position the nation as a foremost FinTech hub regionally and globally.
“We are beginning to see unicorn start-ups emerging in the UAE, which is evidence, I would assert, the UAE is no longer on the fringes of the global FinTech revolution but moving toward the centre of it. At the Central Bank, we have played a proactive role to build a mature FinTech ecosystem in the country,” said Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.
“This Office will allow us to accelerate the transformation of digital payments and support financial inclusion. In addition, the Central Bank’s FinTech Office is mandated to execute the UAE’s FinTech Strategy which is centered on innovation and collaboration,” said Alahmadi.
The Office was launched at FinTech Abu Dhabi 2020, Mena’s largest FinTech Festival, which is co-hosted by CBUAE and Abu Dhabi Global Market.
Furthermore, the Office will be supporting in attracting international and regional FinTech companies and providing a platform for all market participants to collaborate and innovate.
The Office’s objectives are to put in place effective and balanced regulations and robust digital infrastructures.
“At the Central Bank of the UAE, our mission is to play a proactive role in building a mature FinTech ecosystem, in part by drawing on the pragmatic lessons of peers from around the globe,” said the governor.
He added it is essential for the Central Bank to offer clarity and enable a level playing field for all market participants, creating an environment that facilitates innovation whilst managing risks effectively.
“In recognition of this, we at the Central Bank of the UAE have recently issued and will continue to issue a series of regulations, where over the coming months you will see more recommendations from us,” he said.
Moreover, the Central Bank is working with strategic partners to develop a number of digital platforms: an e-KYC model, a funding solution for small and medium corporates and a distributed technology ledger trade finance platform, to name a few.
- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Finance
UAE Central Bank launches FinTech Office to...
Move will accelerate transformation of digital payments and support... READ MORE
-
Finance
Revealed: Why UAE residents prefer Islamic banks...
Shariah-compliant banks lead in personal finance products due to... READ MORE
-
Telecom
Etisalat launches special offer for UAE's Covid-...
Telecom services provider strives to keep you connected. READ MORE
-
Aviation
Emirates clears Dh6.3 billion in refund backlog
Dubai-based carrier dedicated 110 personnel to process ticket refund... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews