Taliban name acting head of central bank as economic turmoil grows

Reuters/Kabul
Filed on August 23, 2021
Haji Mohammad Idris is expected to help organise institutions and address the economic issues facing the population.

Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy


The Taliban have appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to help ease growing economic turmoil, more than a week after the Islamist movement seized the capital Kabul, a statement said on Monday.

Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy, which has been adrift for more than a week with banks closed and many government offices empty.

He was expected to help organise institutions and address the economic issues facing the population, a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. — Reuters




