Taliban name acting head of central bank as economic turmoil grows
Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy
The Taliban have appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to help ease growing economic turmoil, more than a week after the Islamist movement seized the capital Kabul, a statement said on Monday.
Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy, which has been adrift for more than a week with banks closed and many government offices empty.
He was expected to help organise institutions and address the economic issues facing the population, a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. — Reuters
-
Energy
Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after 7 days of...
Prices rebound from biggest week of losses in nine months; US oil and ... READ MORE
-
Business
Empower acquires all of Nakheel's district...
The portfolio includes The Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart and... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Noor Takaful launches a new premium insurance...
Noor Takaful, partnered with The Health Bank (THB) debuting Noor... READ MORE
-
KT Network
More eICU to be implemented in the MENA region
The electronic intensive care unit (eICU), or teleICU, is to witness... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Visa on arrival suspended for some with US,...
Etihad support staff confirms in tweet on Monday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,060 cases, 1,659 recoveries, 4...
More than 72.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 100 families in Ajman get free fuel
As many as eight fuel trucks distributed fuel to needy families in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Firefighters tackle massive fire on boat
The blaze spread quickly due to winds. READ MORE
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school