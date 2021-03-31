- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pakistani rupee strengthens to nearly 41 vs UAE dirham
Rupee rally likely to continue in short-term as forex reserves hit record high.
Pakistan rupee rose to nearly 41 against the UAE dirham on Wednesday after Islamabad raised $2.5 billion in Eurobond issuance, taking the South Asian country’s foreign exchange reserves to a record high.
The rupee rose over one per cent from 41.68 on Tuesday to 41.17 versus UAE dirham on Wednesday mid-day. But later it lost some ground and was trading at 41.47 in the evening.
The rupee has been consistently gaining for the past few months, driven by surge in remittances from overseas Pakistan, growth in deposits of recently-launched Roshan Digital Accounts and foreign investments in Naya Pakistan Certificates.
Analysts and businessmen foresee the rupee gaining further in the near future owing to consistent flow of foreign currencies.
Hamad Azhar, Pakistan’s finance minister, said rupee currency is standing on its own without the support and interference of the central bank.
$2.5 billion Eurobonds
Pakistan successfully raised $2.5 billion (Dh9.17 billion; Rs380 billion) through Eurobonds, taking the country’s foreign exchange reserves to an all-time high of $23.5 billion.
The previous all-time peak in foreign exchange reserves was seen in 2015-16 when reserves had touched $23 billion, but they later fell to $16.4 billion as government began to sell dollars in the market to support the local currency.
The dollar-denominated euro bonds were issued in three tranches with 5-year bonds offering six per cent interest rates, 10-year bonds offer 7.375 interest, while 30-year bonds were offered at 8.875 per cent interest rates.
Hamad Azhar, Pakistan’s finance minister, said the bids received for the bonds were $5 billion, reflecting strong interest from global investors and confidence in the South Asian country’s economy and future outlook.
Pakistan tapped the international bonds market for the first time in the past three and a half years.
In another development, Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday also approved a $300 million loan to finance the construction of a 300-megawatt hydropower plant that will increase the share of clean energy in Pakistan and improve the country’s energy security.
Earlier, Pakistan obtained $500 million loan from the International Monetary Fund and $1.33 billion assistance from the World Bank.
While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Azhar also announced that a decision has been taken to allow import of sugar from India by the private sector due to low prices of sugar India as compared to Pakistan.
In addition, Pakistan will also import of cotton from India by June, added Azhar.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli