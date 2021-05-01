- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India's forex reserves surge to $584 billion
The rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, the RBI data revealed.
India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.701 billion to $584.107 billion in the week ended April 23 2021 to retain the country’s position as the world’s fourth largest forex holder despite the devastating onslaught of a second wave of Covid-19, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.
The rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, the RBI data revealed.
In the previous week ended April 16, 2021, the reserves had risen by $1.193 billion to $582.406 billion. The reserves had touched a lifetime high of $590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021, when the third largest Asian economy surpassed Russia to emerge as the world’s fourth-largest foreign-exchange reserve holder.
China has the world’s largest reserves, followed by Japan and Switzerland on the International Monetary Fund table.
Forex reserves for both India and Russia have mostly flattened out this year after months of rapid increase. India pulled ahead as Russian holdings declined at a faster rate in recent weeks as the RBI continued to hoard dollars to cushion the economy against any sudden outflows.
In the reporting week ended April 23, 2021, the rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.
FCA rose by $1.062 billion to $541.647 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves increased by $615 million to $35.969 billion in the reporting week, according to the RBI data.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund was up by $7 million to $1.505 billion in the reporting week.
The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $18 million to $4.987 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
-
Finance
India's forex reserves surge to $584 billion
The rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Etihad sells stake in Air Seychelles
The UAE carrier will no longer be a shareholder in the Seychelles... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
-
News
Video: Dubai gets new hub to promote food security
Called Food Technology Valley, it is the latest among Dubai's... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid-19: CBSE announces marking policy for...
Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day