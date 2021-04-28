Emirates NBD launches exclusive debit card for UAE Nationals

Emirati Visa Signature debit card with lifestyle offers is customised to Emirati taste and preferences

Emirates NBD has announced the launch of the Emirati Visa Signature Debit Card, tailored with exclusive privileges and offers to meet the tastes and preferences of UAE national customers.

The Emirati Visa Signature Debit Card has been designed in collaboration with Visa to offer exceptional value to UAE nationals taking into account their lifestyle and interests and will be offered free of any annual charges. In line with Emirates NBD’s commitment to offering Emirati customers a unique experience that reflects their national identity and pride, the debit card is made of high-quality smart metal that stands out for its premium design.

Available with the Emirati Package, the Emirati Visa Signature Debit Card offers a wide range of distinguished benefits in the UAE and around the world including access to exclusive privileges across Visa's Luxury Hotel Collection, which include some of the world's most famous and prestigious properties. Cardholders can enjoy automatic room upgrades, complimentary breakfast and VIP Guest status, as well as use of Visa Signature’s Global Concierge Service and free access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide via LoungeKey.

In addition, they can enjoy features such as free purchase protection, travel inconvenience insurance and international medical assistance. Further, UAE National customers will get access to exclusively curated offers and premium benefits such as golf privileges, spa, beauty and wellness packages, and premium dining offers at more than 3,000 outlets in the UAE.

Marwan Hadi, executive vice president and head of Retail Banking, UAE at ‎Emirates NBD, said: “As the oldest local banking group in the country, Emirates NBD has a deep commitment to the local community. We are delighted to continue bringing exceptional value to our UAE national customers with a debit card that makes their banking experience with us even more rewarding. In addition to offering exclusive benefits, we are excited to strengthen our proposition with smart metal cards that provide a premium payment experience, reinforcing our standing as a frontrunner in banking innovation.”

The bank has continued to enhance its proposition for UAE national customers with its Emirati Package that offers special pricing and benefits on personal and auto loans, mortgages and investment products. The bespoke banking experience also enables UAE national families to preserve ties and consolidate their banking relationship with Emirates NBD's Family Savings Account to benefit from preferential interest rates, no minimum balance fees and Priority Banking upgrades based on cumulative deposit holdings.

