Dubai repays $500 million bond certificates
Dubai’s ability to fulfill its financial obligations reflects its deep fiscal stability amidst the circumstances imposed by the current global crisis: Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh
The Government of Dubai, acting through the Department of Finance (DOF), on Tuesday announced that it repaid the $500 million bond certificate on time despite a challenging environment across the globe in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.
The $500 million Fixed Rate Note was issued on June 22, 2011 under the government's Euro Medium Term Note Programme, reached maturity on June 22, 2021.
Upon maturity, all the notes have been redeemed in full by making the required payment through the paying agent to the holders of the notes, along with accrued interest.
Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, director-general of DOF, said the Government of Dubai’s ability to fulfill its financial obligations reflects its deep fiscal stability amidst the circumstances imposed by the current global crisis.
"The government's solvency has allowed it to fulfill its past and current obligations and will continue to enable it to meet all future obligations on time," he said.
"We have been successful in overcoming the most challenging repercussions of the global pandemic, and have now entered a solid phase of recovery, thanks to the measures taken by the government to ensure rational prioritised spending, under the directives of our leadership," Al Saleh added.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
Finance
Dubai repays $500 million bond certificates
Dubai’s ability to fulfill its financial obligations reflects... READ MORE
-
Business
Banks to ensure continued flow of funds to...
The Central Bank has projected gradual economic recover during 2021... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai sovereign wealth fund ICD posts Dh15.5b net ...
Assets were down one per cent to Dh1.11 trillion, whilst liabilities... READ MORE
-
Business
Etihad Airways to commence service to Vienna
Travellers visiting Vienna will enjoy centuries old culture and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai airport to have world's largest lab for PCR ...
The 20,000 sq. ft lab can process 100,000 samples daily. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Use Emirates ID to show vaccination, PCR...
This will do away with the need of physically carrying their... READ MORE
-
News
38-year-old Indian expat gets UAE golden visa
Shah, who has travelled to over 30 countries to work on projects, has ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Air India to fly to Dubai airport T1 from June 24
Dubai Airports on Sunday said it would reopen Terminal 1 at DXB on... READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa