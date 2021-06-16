DIB successfully closes lowest priced $1b senior sukuk

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), rated A3 by Moody's and A by Fitch, successfully priced a landmark $1 billion 5-year sukuk issue with a profit rate of 1.959 per cent per annum.

This transaction represents the lowest ever pricing achieved by DIB on any of their previous sukuk issuances. Despite the heavy sukuk supply witnessed in the market over the last week, this landmark success is a testament to the bank’s strong credit profile and standing with international and regional investors.

The deal was priced intraday after completing investor calls, which were attended by several local, regional and international investors. The sukuk was 3x oversubscribed with an orderbook that peaked at $3 billion clearly highlighting the investor community's reaffirmation of their commitment to UAE and DIB in particular.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, group CEO of DIB, commented: “We are very pleased with the outcome of our latest transaction. Despite the heavy issuance window, and a clutter of new issuances in the market, DIB once again executed a very successful $1 billion sukuk. In 2021, both our AT1 capital and now senior issuance have been issued at record low levels which is a clear testament to the confidence global markets place in the bank’s robust fundamentals, as well as investor comfort in the broader Dubai and UAE economy.”

The sukuk is issued under DIB Sukuk and is listed on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, KFH Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners on the transaction.

