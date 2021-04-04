- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Central Bank of UAE issues regulations on the conduct of SMEs
The purpose of the regulation is to improve SMEs’ access to financial products and services
The Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) on Sunday issued a regulation for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to promote best practices among licenced financial institutions (LFIs) when engaging with SMEs.
The purpose of the regulation is to improve SMEs’ access to financial products and services. The central bank's launch of this regulation follows the launch of its new regulatory framework for financial consumer protection.
The regulation seeks to promote a culture within LFIs of dealing with SMEs by defining their obligations when dealing with SME customers. These include setting standards of business and market conduct by LFIs; strengthening the governance and oversight over the design, promotion and sale of financial products and/or services; and promoting responsible financing practices.
“SMEs play an important role in the UAE’s economy. The UAE government has placed great emphasis on developing the SME ecosystem and removing obstacles to a transparent, enterprising and innovative SME sector in the UAE, which has good access to various financial resources,” said Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said.
“The Central Bank of the UAE aims to ensure that SMEs enjoy the highest business standard when interacting with licensed financial institutions, in line with our new consumer protection mandate. We are confident that this regulation will facilitate the provision of best-in-class products and services to SMEs,” said Alahmadi.
The regulation promotes the CBUAE regulatory agenda by setting standards for market behavior of LFIs; strengthen management over the design, promotion and sale of financial products and services, and promote responsible financing practices and appropriate disclosure of risks. In addition, it provides SMEs with access to timely and accurate information to make informed decisions, implements clear mechanisms for correcting complaints by SMEs and requires appropriate debt counselling.
LFIs must ensure that the opening of a bank account for a SME must be completed within three working days, provided that LFIs undertake the necessary due diligence related to the enforcement of financial crimes and that SMEs have a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing.
The regulation also requires LFIs to establish an independent and effective complaints management function to ensure fairness, transparency and neutrality in the resolution of complaints.
The objective of the regulation is to enhance SMEs’ access to financial products and services. The central bank’s introduction of this regulation follows the launch of its new Financial Consumer Protection Regulatory Framework.
“SMEs play a vital role in the UAE’s economy. The UAE government has placed considerable emphasis on developing the SME ecosystem and removing obstacles for a transparent, entrepreneurial, and innovative SME sector in the UAE, which has good access to various financial sources,” said Alahmadi.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli