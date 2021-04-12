- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Alabbar to head UAE's first digital bank
The launch of the financial institution is subject to regulatory approval
The UAE’s first digital bank will soon be launched, and the financial institution will be headed by Emaar Properties’ former chairman Mohamed Alabbar.
The bank, which will be called Zand, intends to provide both retail and corporate banking services. It will provide innovative solutions that meet the needs of both businesses and individuals.
“As the first fully independent digital bank in the country, with a full UAE banking licence, Zand will provide innovative, effective financial solutions that help simplify businesses and lives, addressing the needs of both retail and corporate customers,” said Alabbar.
He said the UAE combines progressive regulations with commercial, financial, and technology hubs, which provides the perfect environment for a world-leading digital bank that can be launched in the UAE and scale beyond.
“Backed by strong shareholders and working with the best bankers and technologists, we’ve built a bank that delivers on the promise of understanding and meeting customer needs. From our systems to our processes and our team, we're built and ready, and we're looking forward to welcoming the first customers soon,” said Olivier Crespin, chief executive officer (CEO) of Zand.
Crespin, a veteran banker, has been previously associated with Eradah Capital, CIMB, and DBS Bank.
The launch is subject to regulatory approval.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli