Bank of Israel raises key rate, seeks fiscal restraint from new govt

The 2023 budget sees revenues of RO10.05 billion, five per cent lower than 2022, and expenditures of RO11.35 billion, 6.4 per cent lower the previous year
The Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate by half a point on Monday, and will likely continue its increases a bit more in coming months, saying it seeks to curb inflation running above five per cent.
The central bank as expected lifted its key rate to a 14-year high of 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. In April, policymakers began raising the rate from 0.1 per cent and have been aggressive during a front-loading process, but most analysts believe the tightening cycle is close to over.
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said monetary policy was already “restrictive” but expressed concerns over inflation, even though it is lower than in much of the West. The labour market is tight and the new government is set to spend heavily to meet coalition agreements.
While the central bank’s own economists project the key rate at four per cent in a year’s time - meaning there would be just one more quarter-point hike — Yaron could not commit to that peak.
Speaking to reporters, he said the pace of hikes would continue to be data dependent. “We won’t hesitate to raise rates further,” Yaron said, adding he expects inflation to start easing in the second quarter. “I believe that interest rates in general will have to remain at a high level.”
Despite the rate hikes, Israel’s annual inflation rose to a 14-year high of 5.3 per cent in November from 5.1 per cent in October — well above the government’s one per cent to three per cent annual target range and fuelling public anger at spiking living costs.
The central bank’s staff sees inflation at three per cent in a year, easing to two per cent in 2024.
“We are determined to reduce the inflation rate and to return it to within the target range,” Yaron said.
A new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, whose coalition partners have made hefty budget demands, took office this week. Yaron cautioned against a spike in the deficit and debt burden.
“It is important that the new government acts with the necessary responsibility with regard to fiscal policy” and on public sector wage agreements, he said. “It is important to remember that the Israeli economy cannot take for granted the high regard from the rating entities and international financial institutions.”
Israel’s economy grew an annualised 1.9 per cent in the third quarter from the second quarter, slower than a 7.4 per cent pace the prior three months.
Growth is expected at 2.8 per cent in 2023, revised down from three per cent, and 3.5 per cent in 2024, according to the Bank of Israel’s updated forecast. — Reuters
The UAE's manufacturing industry exports account for 43.9 per cent of overall Arab exports of manufacture, owing to strong growth in the field of re-exports
Dubai and Abu Dhabi combined contributed to over 48 per cent of the aggregate value transacted, while Saudi added 35.6 per cent to the region’s transactions
District cooling service provider confident of resilient operations this year after strong performance in 2022
Al Tayer inspected work progress in the fourth and fifth phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park
If the individuals have taken the business licence and conduct commercial activity like working as an owner of the sole establishment, civil company etc., such businesses are liable to register for tax, and their taxable income will be subject to CT
Right now, it’s safe to say that the property market in Dubai has emerged triumphant, maintaining its reputation as a global real estate destination
The FTX disaster fuels demands for more oversight as industry experts maintain the problems are not inherent in the system