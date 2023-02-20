Bank of Israel raises interest rate by 50bps

Abu Dhabi Ship Building will build a fleet of best-in-class 71-metre corvettes for the Angolan Navy
The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by another half a percentage point, the eighth straight meeting it has increased rates to try to rein in inflation that remains above five per cent.
The central bank lifted its key rate to 4.25 per cent — its highest level since late 2008— from 3.75 per cent. In April, policymakers began raising the rate from 0.1 per cent and have been aggressive during a front-loading process, but most analysts believe the tightening cycle is close to over.
Despite the rate hikes, Israel’s annual inflation rate rose to a 14-year high of 5.4 per cent in January from 5.3 per cent in December — well above the government’s one per cent to three per cent annual target range and fuelling public anger at spiking living costs.
At the same time, Israel’s economy grew a faster than expected 6.5 per cent in 2022, although growth is expected to slow to below three per cent this year amid the steep rate hikes.
A Reuters poll had found that nine of 15 economists had expected a 25 basis points move, while six others foresaw a 50 basis point hike. — Reuters
Fintech and innovation became the fastest growing sector in DIFC with 291 new clients. A total of 686 fintech and innovation firms, ranging from start-ups to global unicorns, are now based in DIFC
Citi strategist Bhumika Gupta said that with the US Federal Reserve moving to quarter-point moves, the Bank of Israel would follow suit
European governments made many correct decisions over the last year to ensure energy supply, such as building more LNG terminals to replace pipeline deliveries of Russian gas
The five-day premier event, starting today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will debate vibrant trade, manufacturing and investment environment as well as highlight challenges to the industry
The dialogue seeks to provide clarity and a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by e-commerce companies
The UAE has emerged as an attractive destination for HNWIs following its successful strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic, latest data shows
The taxable person can realise gain and loss on the assets and liabilities subject to fair value or impairment testing or held on account on a realisation basis