Baker Tilly UAE targets 25% growth as it unveils new strategic vision

Baker Tilly UAE, one of the region’s leading advisory, audit, and consulting firms, has announced a bold new strategic direction aimed at achieving 25% growth over the next two years, as it strengthens its position as a key player in the UAE’s professional services landscape. The firm unveiled its refreshed identity and growth roadmap at an exclusive event held at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, themed “Legacy Forward.”

The transformation marks a new chapter in Baker Tilly UAE’s journey, aligning its operations and purpose with the global Baker Tilly network’s values of innovation, trust, and purpose-led growth. The firm’s renewed focus will center on expanding advisory and assurance capabilities, leveraging digital transformation, and supporting clients in achieving sustainable business outcomes.

Saad Maniar, Managing Partner of Baker Tilly UAE, said the company’s growth ambitions are driven by increased regional demand for advisory, audit, and consulting services amid a rapidly evolving regulatory and economic environment.

“We are entering a transformative phase, driven by innovation, technology, and purpose. Our target of 25% growth reflects the strong confidence our clients and partners place in our capabilities and the expanding opportunities in the UAE and wider region,” Maniar said.

The event drew more than 400 senior business leaders, government officials, and global partners, highlighting the firm’s growing regional footprint. A thought-provoking panel led by Reefat, COO of Baker Tilly UAE, and global executives explored the future of advisory and purpose-driven leadership in an increasingly digital economy.

With this strategic evolution, Baker Tilly UAE aims to accelerate business transformation across key sectors — combining global insights with deep local expertise to help organizations strengthen resilience, enhance governance, and unlock new growth opportunities in the Middle East.