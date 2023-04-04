Bahrain utility seeks closer ties with Dewa on sustainability schemes

Dewa CEO receives Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority's president

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, with Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed, President of EWA of Bahrain and the accompanying delegation, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. - Supplied photo

By WAM Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 1:10 PM

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), received a delegation from the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) in Bahrain, headed by Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed, President of EWA.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Lootah, executive vice-president of generation (power and water) at Dewa; Hussain Lootah, executive vice-president of transmission (power); Rashid Bin Humaidan, executive vice-president of distribution (power); Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice-president of business development and excellence; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, executive vice-president of business support and human resources; and Marwan Bin Haidar, executive vice-president of innovation and the future at Dewa.

Al Tayer explained Dewa’s key projects, initiatives, and programmes to the Bahraini delegation. Dewa, which adopts sustainability as part of its vision, is committed to achieving the vision and directives of the wise leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s global leadership in all areas.

Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed, President of Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), emphasised that his country places a high priority on the future of clean energy, resource development, and sustainability. The visit to Dubai aimed to enhance cooperation and learn from the successful experiences of various projects and initiatives related to the futuristic vision for energy in the region. Additionally, EWA highlighted its initiatives to achieve sustainability, which is a core part of its vision. Ahmed reiterated EWA’s commitment to achieving future goals and visions.

Al Tayer emphasised that Dewa is working to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park is one of the key projects reflecting Dewa’s efforts to promote sustainability and make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and a green economy. The solar park, with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Al Tayer highlighted the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park’s key components, phases, and strategic objectives. He noted that the 13MW photovoltaic first phase became operational in 2013. The 200MW photovoltaic second phase of the solar park was launched in March 2017.

The 800MW photovoltaic third phase became fully operational in November 2020. The fourth phase of the solar park with a capacity of 950 MW is the largest concentrated single-site solar power plant that combines CSP and solar photovoltaic technologies. It features the world’s tallest solar power tower at 262.44 metres. On its completion, the project will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world.

In addition, 600 MW from the 900MW fifth phase using photovoltaic solar panels have been commissioned, and work is underway to complete the rest of the projects. Dewa has also announced the 1800MW 6th phase using photovoltaic solar panels. It will be operational in phases.

Dewa has achieved world-class results and developed a new benchmark for solar energy prices (5.6 cent / kWh for the 200MW end phase in 2015 and 2.99 cents/kWh for the 800MW 3rd phase in 2016) and US$7.3 cents /kWh for the 700MW fourth phase using Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), which is the lowest in the world based on the IPP model.

Al Tayer talked about the key performance indicators (KPIs). In 2022, Dewa’s results continued to surpass major European and American utilities in several indicators. Losses from electricity transmission and distribution networks were reduced to 2.2 percent. Water network losses were also reduced to 4.5 percent. Dewa has achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year. Dubai recorded 1.19 minutes per customer. Dewa’s Generation division has achieved global leadership in its operations and performance for electricity and water co-generation systems. Dewa’s optimal fuel heat utilisation is 90 per cent, which is among the highest in the world.

Ahmed emphasised the need for concerted efforts in the next phase to facilitate the use of clean solar energy, reduce carbon emissions, and lower production costs. He also highlighted Bahrain’s plan to achieve sustainability, which is a core principle of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, and the Kingdom’s active role in preserving natural resources and developing infrastructure in the clean energy sector.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to Dewa for their warm welcome during his visit, particularly to Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa. He commended the cooperation the delegation received from everyone during the visit and wished Dewa continued success in achieving its ambitions.

The Bahraini delegation visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The delegation members were briefed on the latest photovoltaic and CSP technologies used in the solar park’s projects.