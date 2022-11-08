Bahrain announces two new natural gas discoveries

Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, chairman of the kingdom’s energy investment and development arm Nogaholding, has updated Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa on the discoveries, an official statement said.

By Reuters Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 6:53 PM

Bahrain has announced two natural gas discoveries in the Al Joubah and Al Jawf reservoirs, state news agency BNA said on Tuesday.

Bahrain’s energy strategy and is likely to be decided in the next six months, Nogaholding’s CEO told Reuters last week.

The Gulf Arab state’s 2018 discovery of the Khaleej Al Bahrain field, was its largest oil and gas find since 1932 and is estimated to contain at least 80 billion barrels of shale oil. — Reuters