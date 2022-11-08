Bahrain announces two new natural gas discoveries

IFFCO to develop 300,000 square feet edible oil packing plant at DP World’s Berbera Economic Zone, Somaliland
DP World is developing the BEZ after investing in the Port of Berbera to create a hub to serve the Horn of Africa
Bahrain has announced two natural gas discoveries in the Al Joubah and Al Jawf reservoirs, state news agency BNA said on Tuesday.
Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, chairman of the kingdom’s energy investment and development arm Nogaholding, has updated Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa on the discoveries, an official statement said without disclosing estimated reserves.
Bahrain’s energy strategy and is likely to be decided in the next six months, Nogaholding’s CEO told Reuters last week.
The Gulf Arab state’s 2018 discovery of the Khaleej Al Bahrain field, was its largest oil and gas find since 1932 and is estimated to contain at least 80 billion barrels of shale oil. — Reuters
DP World is developing the BEZ after investing in the Port of Berbera to create a hub to serve the Horn of Africa
Gross written premiums grew by 32.4% to Dh4.29 billion
The agreement, worth over $1.7 billion at list prices, takes the airline’s total order book to 200 wide-body aircraft
Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem reinforced company's commitment to sustainability while addressing delegates through a video
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) said passenger data for September showing that the recovery in air travel continues to be strong as International traffic climbed 122.2 per cent compared to the same month last year
Group focuses on developing its success story with sale in deliberation
The economic scenario for the GCC in 2023 looks less certain as the global economy slows, while Brent oil price is expected to average $85 per barrel in 2023, says S&P Global Ratings
Over 70 per cent of in-store shoppers in the UAE said they are more likely than others to use their smartphones to enhance their shopping experience, especially to look up product information and compare prices at other merchants using their devices