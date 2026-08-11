Back-to-school sales hit UAE: Up to 80% discount, and Dh100,000 in scholarships

Many online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the UAE have launched a wave of back-to-school promotions ahead of schools opening next month, with discounts ranging from 30 per cent to as much as 80 per cent across categories including stationery, technology, backpacks, groceries and home study essentials, as families prepare for the new academic year.

Online giant Noon is offering discounts of up to 80 per cent across thousands of school essentials from August 14 to September 2.

Mohamed Kameh, manager of growth and digital strategy at Noon, said the sale spans stationery, tech, fashion, home study setups and grocery.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Kameh said UAE shoppers are becoming more value-conscious this year without necessarily trading down.

“Many parents are hunting for bundles and installment options to make their budget go further, while another segment is leaning into premium picks, especially backpacks and stationery, prioritising brand, durability and ergonomics over price alone,” he said, adding that shopping baskets are expanding beyond stationery and backpacks to include home study setups, sportswear and everyday fashion.

Focus on essentials

Al Adil Trading is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent across hundreds of products spanning stationery, school bags, lunch boxes, water bottles and accessories.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, founder and chairman of Al Adil Trading, said prices on selected back-to-school products have risen by around five to 10 per cent compared with last year due to higher manufacturing, logistics and operating costs, though promotional campaigns are helping offset the impact on shoppers.

Datar said consumers are increasingly comparing prices and planning purchases in advance rather than waiting until the last minute, with growing demand for bundled offers, multi-buy deals and reusable, durable products.

Choithrams is offering savings of up to 60 per cent on selected products, alongside price-point deals at Dh10, Dh20 and Dh30.

Brian Ballinger, head of commercial at Choithrams, said the retailer’s more than 850-product promotion focuses on “genuinely useful back-to-school essentials at the right prices” rather than simply deep discounting.

He said the season typically brings increased store traffic and larger basket sizes, with strong demand for lunchbox items, healthy snacks, dairy, fresh produce and household essentials.

Absorbing cost increases

Al Maya Supermarkets is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent across stationery, bags, lunch boxes, water bottles and personal care products.

Kamal Vachani, deputy CEO and group director and partner at Al Maya Group, said the retailer has worked to absorb or limit cost increases on essential items despite higher input and logistics costs industry-wide.

“We are seeing customers become more value-conscious and more selective in their purchases. They are looking not only at the price, but also at quality, practicality and promotions,” Vachani said.

Dh100,000 in scholarships

Lulu Retail is offering discounts of up to 65 per cent across more than 30,000 products, including school bags, stationery, lunch boxes, electronics and educational supplies.

Mujeeb Rehman, director of buying at Lulu Retail, said the retailer has expanded its range of sustainable and eco-friendly school products alongside healthy breakfast and snack options.

Rehman identified several emerging trends, including demand for character-themed items such as Spider-Man-branded backpacks and stationery, sports-inspired designs, tech-enabled learning devices, personalised products and reusable, eco-friendly items.

As part of its campaign, Lulu is running a Dh100,000 scholarship programme offering 10 scholarships worth Dh10,000 each.

Customers who spend Dh100 or more on eligible school-related products, in-store or online, receive a raffle entry, with additional prizes.

The retailer has also set up uniform recycling points at selected stores in support of Naseej, the national initiative for textile circularity.

Jumbo deals

Jumbo's Back to School campaign, running from August 7 to September 13, focuses on technology, with discounts of up to 35 per cent on laptops, 30 per cent on tablets, and 50 per cent on monitors, projectors, printers and IT accessories. The campaign covers more than 100 products.

All laptop purchases, excluding Apple devices, come with assured gifts worth between Dh250 and Dh600.

Customers buying selected laptops and tablets can also access a one-year preventive maintenance package for Dh99, down from Dh349, along with doorstep data transfer in Dubai for Dh99. Students and teachers can claim additional discounts on selected models upon presenting valid identification.

Jumbo is also offering exchange benefits on old working laptops and bundle deals, including a printer or Microsoft Office worth Dh399 for Dh99 with selected models, alongside bank discounts and payment plans of up to 24 months through Tabby, Tamara and other providers.