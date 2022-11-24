Azizi records over Dh510m sales at Cityscape

The developer achieved record-breaking sales through its outstanding offers on newly launched projects that grant investors promising returns through growth-inclined rental yields and value appreciation

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 2:53 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 2:54 PM

Azizi Developments has recorded over Dh510 million in sales at Cityscape Dubai 2022 for its premium off-plan, completed, and soon-to-be-completed residential and commercial developments across Dubai.

Farhad Azizi, chief executive of Azizi Developments, said this year’s Cityscape exceeded our expectations.

"With our stand having been overwhelmingly crowded all three consecutive days, seeing the surging demand for premium properties in Dubai in-person, manifesting in the form of thousands of eager investors securing their homes with us, was a truly touching experience. Our record-breaking sales are not only a testament to the quality of our properties, but also to the many merits of the UAE, and specifically Dubai, with a large proportion of our sales having been made to foreign buyers,” he said.

Among the key highlights that were showcased was Riviera, the developer’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, MBR City.

Intended to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not simply about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with a richness of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — an immense, lush-green recreational social space. Located merely one minute from Al Khail Road, 10 minutes from Festival City & Ikea, Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road, and 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Riviera is one of the best-connected communities in all of the emirate.

Moreover, Creek Views II, which is located in the exquisitely landscaped and well-thought-out Dubai Healthcare City, the emirate’s health and wellness destination with direct access to Al Khail Road, was also showcased. DHCC is not only home to a wide variety of leading, high-tech medical centres, but also presents a lavishness of lifestyle and shopping options. Creek Views II will grant striking views and offers residents a sophisticated, ultra-modern design and finishing.

