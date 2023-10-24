Azizi Developments’ Pearl reaches 50% construction completion

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 4:29 PM

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Pearl, its recently-launched development in Dubai’s growth corridor, Al Furjan, is now 50 per cent complete. Since launching the property in February, the developer has successfully sold 100 per cent of its 192 studios and 54 one-bedroom apartments.

Pearl’s structure is now 99 per cent complete, with blockwork at 95 per cent, internal plaster and MEP at 67 per cent and 39 per cent, HVAC and tiling work at 50 per cent and 28 per cent, and façade and elevator installations at 26 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. The final finishes are now at 29 per cent. The anticipated handover is scheduled for Q1 2024.

Farhad Azizi, chief executive officer of Azizi Developments, said: “We are excited to share the extraordinary progress in our construction efforts, along with the remarkable achievement of selling out all our studios and one-bedroom apartments. The contractor’s outstanding performance has not just met but surpassed our rigorous quality control and assurance benchmarks, placing us firmly on course for an on-time, or potentially even ahead-of-schedule, project completion. Pearl’s strategic location, impeccable architectural design, flawless construction, and an extensive array of premium amenities within and around the building are all set to elevate the future residents’ living experience. This vision has received wholehearted endorsement from our stakeholders, evident in the robust demand from both local and international investors.”

Pearl is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station. Just seven minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Pearl offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail and leisure attractions.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.